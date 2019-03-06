10K sponsored walk to raise funds for Limerick football

A sponsored walk aims to raise funds for Limerick football this Saturday.

The 10K walk along the Great Southern Trail Greenway will raise funds for the Limerick Underage Football Academy and the training funds for the varing inter-county teams; U-18, U-20 and senior.

The Saturday March 9 event is being organised by the Friends of Limerick Football in association with Club Limerick.

This is an annual fund-raiser and in the recent past has seen climbs of Carrauntohill, Mount Brandon and Galty Mor.

On Saturday, they will walk a 10km section of the Greenway starting off in Rathkeale and heading towards Newcastle West.

"Members of the public are welcome to come along and experience The Great Southern Trail Greenway with us. Sponsorship cards are available or €10 per person on the day," explained Limerick Football Chairman Gerry Philips.

Registration and parking on Saturday morning is from 10.15am in the car park of Rathkeale House Hotel - the walk starts at 11am sharp.

Further details please contact Colette O'Grady on 086-8476299.