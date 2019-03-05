Upcoming Limerick GAA fixtures
Saturday 9th March
County
Football League Division 1 Round 2
Monaleen v Fr. Casey’s in Monaleen at 1pm
St Kierans v Rathkeale in Ardagh at 3pm
Newcastle West v Dromcollogher/Broadford in Newcastle West at 3pm
Ballysteen v Na Piarsiagh in Ballysteen at 3pm
Football League Division 2 Round 2
Claughaun v St.Senans in Claughaun at 3pm
Galtee Gaels v Adare in Kilbehenny at 3pm
Mountcollins v Oola in Mountcollins at 8pm
Football League Division 3 Round 2
Pallasgreen v Athea in Pallasgreen at 3pm
Gerald Griffins v Fr Caseys in Ballyhahill at 3pm
Glin v Crecora/Manister in Glin at 3pm
Ballylanders v Mungret/St Pauls in Ballylanders at 3pm
Football League Division 4 Round 1
Kildimo/Pallaskenry v Ahane in Pallaskenry at 3pm
Bruff v Cappagh in Bruff at 3pm
DIVISION
City GAA
U21 B Hurling Championship Final
Crecora/Manister v Southside Gaels in Mick Neville Park at 4pm
East GAA
U21 Hurling Championship Round 4
Pallasgreen v Cappamore in Pallasgreen at 3pm
Kilteely/Dromkeen v Murroe/Boher in Kilteely at 3pm
South GAA
Intermediate Championship Prem. Round
Blackrock v Hospital/Herbertstown in Knocklong at 4pm ETIN
West GAA
U21A Hurling Championship
Clan na nGael v Tournafulla/Killeedy in Feenagh at 4pm
Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale v Adare in Askeaton at 4pm
Sunday 10th March
County
U21 13 aside Hurling Competition
Caherline v South Liberties in Cappamore at 12noon
Monday 11th March
West GAA
U21 Hurling Championship
Clan na nGael v Adare time and venue TBC
Tuesday 12th March
County
Mint Catering Premier U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Kilmallock v in MNP/Rhebogue
Mungret/St Pauls v in MNP/Rhebogue
Wednesday 13th March
County
Football League Division 2 Round 2
St Patrick’s v Galbally in Rhebogue at 8.15pm
