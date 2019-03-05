Upcoming Limerick GAA fixtures

Limerick GAA fixtures

Saturday 9th March

County

Football League Division 1 Round 2

Monaleen v Fr. Casey’s in Monaleen at 1pm

St Kierans v Rathkeale in Ardagh at 3pm

Newcastle West v Dromcollogher/Broadford in Newcastle West at 3pm

Ballysteen v Na Piarsiagh in Ballysteen at 3pm

Football League Division 2 Round 2

Claughaun v St.Senans in Claughaun at 3pm

Galtee Gaels v Adare in Kilbehenny at 3pm

Mountcollins v Oola in Mountcollins at 8pm

Football League Division 3 Round 2

Pallasgreen v Athea in Pallasgreen at 3pm

Gerald Griffins v Fr Caseys in Ballyhahill at 3pm

Glin v Crecora/Manister in Glin at 3pm

Ballylanders v Mungret/St Pauls in Ballylanders at 3pm

Football League Division 4 Round 1

Kildimo/Pallaskenry v Ahane in Pallaskenry at 3pm

Bruff v Cappagh in Bruff at 3pm


DIVISION


City GAA

U21 B Hurling Championship Final

Crecora/Manister v Southside Gaels in Mick Neville Park at 4pm


East GAA

U21 Hurling Championship Round 4

Pallasgreen v Cappamore in Pallasgreen at 3pm

Kilteely/Dromkeen v Murroe/Boher in Kilteely at 3pm


South GAA

Intermediate Championship Prem. Round

Blackrock v Hospital/Herbertstown in Knocklong at 4pm ETIN

 

West GAA

U21A Hurling Championship  

Clan na nGael v Tournafulla/Killeedy in Feenagh at 4pm

Croagh/Kilfinny/Rathkeale v Adare in Askeaton at 4pm


Sunday 10th March

County

U21 13 aside Hurling Competition

Caherline v South Liberties in Cappamore at 12noon


Monday 11th March

West GAA

U21 Hurling Championship

Clan na nGael v Adare time and venue TBC

 

Tuesday 12th March

County

Mint Catering Premier U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Kilmallock v                                      in MNP/Rhebogue

Mungret/St Pauls v                            in MNP/Rhebogue


Wednesday 13th March

County

Football League Division 2 Round 2

St Patrick’s v Galbally in Rhebogue at 8.15pm