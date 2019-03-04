Live television confirmed for Limerick v Laois Hurling League quarter final

LIMERICK and Laois will be televised live this Saturday night.

The Allianz Hurling League quarter final will be shown by TG4 at 7pm this March 9 from Portlaoise.

The fixture details for the weekend were confirmed this Monday by Croke Park officials - all details here

There are four hurling games on television this weekend - all on TG4.

The Limerick v Laois game is the only GAA fixture on television this Saturday.

There are three games on Sunday - Cork v Tipperary live at 2pm, followed by Wexford v Kilkenny and Waterford v Galway.