Live television confirmed for Limerick v Laois Hurling League quarter final
LIMERICK and Laois will be televised live this Saturday night.
The Allianz Hurling League quarter final will be shown by TG4 at 7pm this March 9 from Portlaoise.
The fixture details for the weekend were confirmed this Monday by Croke Park officials - all details here
There are four hurling games on television this weekend - all on TG4.
The Limerick v Laois game is the only GAA fixture on television this Saturday.
There are three games on Sunday - Cork v Tipperary live at 2pm, followed by Wexford v Kilkenny and Waterford v Galway.
