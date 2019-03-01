Five changes as Aaron Gillane returns to Limerick hurling team to play Clare

THERE are five changes to the Limerick team to play Clare in the Allianz Hurling League.

The Shannonside rivals meet in Cusack Park in Ennis this Sunday (2pm) in the final round group game in Division 1A.

With no television coverage, a crowd in excess of 10,000 is expect for the repeat of last Summer's Munster SHC tie, which Clare won but it was John Kiely's Limerick that journeyed towards All-Ireland glory.

Limerick have selected 11 of their All-Ireland final team for Sunday's derby - full back Mike Casey, wing back Diarmaid Byrnes, midfielder Darragh O'Donovan and corner forward Mulcahy all absent from the starting line-up. All bar injured Casey are among the subs.

Goalkeeper Nickie Quaid is selected to line-out less than 72-hours after playing centre back as the Limerick Teachers won the All-Ireland senior hurling Inter-Firm title.

In front of Quaid is a full back line trio, who like the goalkeeper have played every minute of all four previous league games.

This quartet are the only ones to have played all games to-date - wins over Wexford, Tipperary, Kilkenny and last Sunday's loss to Cork.

For the Clare game, top scorer Aaron Gillane and Paddy O'Loughlin return after missing last weekend due to Fitzgibbon Cup duty.

Also back into the team are Dan Morrissey, Colin Ryan and Young Hurler of the Year Kyle Hayes.

Dropping out from the Cork game are Byrnes, O'Donovan, Dowling, Mikey O'Brien and Pat Ryan.

Limerick have used 27 players in the league so far, 26 in starting roles. In Sunday's 26-man matchday panel, all bar sub-goalkeeper Barry Hennessy and William O'Meara have seen action this Spring.

Limerick are the only side guaranteed a March 9/10 quarter final spot from Division 1A ahead of Sunday's final round group games.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Tom Condon (Knockaderry), Sean Finn (Bruff), Richie English (Doon); Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock), Declan Hannon (Adare), Dan Morrissey (Ahane); Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh). Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell),David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Barry Murphy (Doon), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Mikey O’Brien (Doon), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), William O’Meara (Askeaton).

The Clare team was also named this Friday evening.