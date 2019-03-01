Back after a decade out - Limerick team selected to play Derry in Allianz Football League

BILLY Lee has named an unchanged Limerick team to play Derry in the Allianz Football League.

The starting 15 for the round five Division Four in the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday (1pm) is the same as took the field in the one point loss to Leitrim last Saturday in Kilmallock.

Twelve of the team will be starting a fifth successive league game this season.

Interestingly, among the substitutes is goalkeeper Mike Jones. The Galtee Gaels man was a late addition to the substitutes bench last weekend with regular sub-goalkeeper John Chawke out injured.

Jones hasn't been involved in the inter-county set-up for the last decade but interestingly was in varying Limerick panels previously when both current selectors Seamus O'Donnell and Sean Kiely were the other goalkeepers.

Jones last played competitive inter-county football in 2008 and back in 2004 he actually played in a Division One league semi final loss to Kerry - replacing injured Seamus O'Donnell in the course of that 0-12 to 0-10 defeat for Liam Kearns' Limerick.

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen); Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Paul Maher (Adare); Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Gordan Browne (Na Piarsaigh); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Jamie Lee (Newcastle West), Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys); Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Seamus O’Carroll (Castleknock, Dublin), Davey Lyons (Adare). Subs: Mike Jones (Galtee Gaels), Michael Donovan (Galbally), Jim Liston (Gearld Griffins), Adam Kearns (St Senans), Stephen Keeley (Adare), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), Michael Fitzgibbon (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Sean McSweeney (St Kierans), Pádraig De Brún (Firies, Kerry), Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Kieran Daly (Na Piarsaigh).