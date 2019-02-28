Venue for Limerick versus Waterford Munster Senior hurling clash confirmed

THE CCC of the Munster Council has this Thursday confirmed that Waterford’s home games in the 2019 Munster Senior Hurling Championship on May 12 against Clare and on June 2 against Limerick will take place at Walsh Park in Waterford.

Earlier today, officers of the Munster Council and Waterford County Board met to discuss the use of the venue, following confirmation by GAA Health and Safety Consultants that the capacity for both games will be set at 11,000.

Munster Council Chairman, Liam Lenihan said: “I am pleased to confirm that Waterford will play their two home games in Walsh Park on May 12 and June 2. Today’s decision confirms that all of the competing counties in the 2019 Munster Senior Hurling Championship will have two home games. We look forward to working with Waterford County Board to ensure the smooth running of both fixtures scheduled at the Waterford City venue.”

Waterford County Board Chairman, Paddy Joe Ryan said: “We are delighted to be playing our home games in Walsh Park on May 12th and June 2nd. Due to a structural issue at the ground in 2018, which significantly reduced the capacity, we didn't play Senior Hurling Championship games at the ground. However, this issue has since been resolved and the capacity set at 11,000.

“These games will be a big boost for the county and local businesses and we look forward to welcoming the supporters of Clare and Limerick to Waterford City. We are embarking on a redevelopment of the ground, which will bring the capacity to 15,500, including 9,000 seats.”