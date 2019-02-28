Crescent College claim Munster Senior Hockey crown

Munster Cup Final- Girls Senior A: Crescent College 1-1 Mount Mercy - (Crescent win on penalty shootout)

Limerick's Crescent College Comprehensive were crowned Girls Senior A champions in Garryduff, Cork, yesterday afternoon following a dramatic penalty shootout win over Cork's Mount Mercy.

A first half goal from Mount Mercy's Aoife O'Driscoll, having intercepted a Crescent back pass, gave her side the half time lead. However, former Limerick hurler, Gary Kirby, now manager of the Crescent side, jigged around his side's tactics at half time and his panel began the second half stronger.

When vice captain Anna Horan threaded a ball through for Leah Cleary, the Crescent star made no mistake in finding the Cork net.

With the clocking ticking down and the pressure mounting on both sides, the deadlock could not be broken and the final went into a penalty shootout.

The Coaching Braintrust,huge thanks to Cathal & Gary#munsterchamps pic.twitter.com/zkU1BC98wK — Crescent College Comprehensive SJ (@SjCrescent) February 27, 2019

Elle Sorenson scored the key Crescent penalty, as vice captain and goalkeeper, Amy Aherne stood tall to deny Susy Uniacke’s effort, securing the win for the Limerick side, who celebrated wildly with their fans.

Munster Champions pic.twitter.com/OW7sflQb9K — Crescent College Comprehensive SJ (@SjCrescent) February 27, 2019

Crescent College: Amy Aherne: Sarah Barry, Georgia Keane, Eimer Lane, Claudia Griffin, Robyn Leahy, Aoife Hickey, Anna Horan, Sophie Clein, Meadhbh MacNamara, Leah Cleary, Clare O’Meara, Amy O’Byrne, Serena McDermott, Nicole Griffin, Elle Sorenson, Jilly Edwards, Sarah Fitzgerald.

Mount Mercy: Ciara Buckley: Leah O’Shea, Saoirse Griffin, Amy O’Shea, Siri Forde, Sarah Murphy, Clodagh O’Connor, Enya O’Donoghue, Jane Murphy, Joy O’Kelly, Aoife O’Driscoll, Orlaith Cahalane, Emma O’Driscoll, Susy Uniacke, Lauren Cripps, Saoirse Neville.