Limerick AIL clubs face crucial ties

THERE are now just five rounds of regular season fixtures to go in the All-Ireland League with Limerick’s seven senior clubs all facing crucial ties this Saturday.

In Division 1A, Garryowen, knocked out of the top four play-off places with their derby defeat to Young Munster on Friday night last, host great rivals Cork Constitution in a crucial top flight fixture at Dooradoyle on Saturday, 2.30pm.

Table toppers Cork Con suffered a surprise home defeat to UCD last time out.

Also in Division 1A on Saturday, seventh-placed Shannon face a crucial trip to the side directly below them in the table, UCC.

Meanwhile, Young Munster, who remained in the relegation play-off position in the table last Friday night’s derby win over Garryowen, face a difficult assignment away to Lansdowne.

In Division 2A, Old Crescent, who jumped up to fifth place in the table following their bonus point win over Galwegians last weekend, will look to boost their hopes of securing a promotion play-off spot, when tackling table toppers Highfield in Cork this Saturday

Also in 2A, sixth-placed UL-Bohs will look to bounce back from their heavy defeat away to QUB, when hosting third-placed Navan at ULs North Campus

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, relegation-threatened Thomond will seek to get back to winning ways when entertaining table toppers Ballina at Liam Fitzgerald Park on Saturday. At the same time, promotion-chasing Bruff make the trip to basement side Seapoint.