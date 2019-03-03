Local athletic stars excel in Adare and Nenagh

The Adare 10k took place on Sunday last and over 700 athletes took part in this sell out event.

The field was strong with 5 athletes competing the course in 32 minutes and under. The winner of the race was Rory O’Connor of North Cork AC followed by Séan O’Hehir Rathfarnham AC with Alan O’Shea of Bantry AC in third. The first Limerick runner home was Declan Moore of Bilboa AC in 5th place.

Barbara Cleary was first woman home followed by Borrisokane AC athlete Siobhan O’Doherty with Íde MacDomhnaill of Donore Harriers in third. Rosemary Ryan of Dooneen AC was fourth woman home.

Munster U-14 –to U-19 finals

Nenagh Olympic Stadium was the venue for the Munster juvenile finals held over two days on Saturday, 23 and 24 February. The number of entries increased significantly this year and Limerick was no exception with over 135 athletes from Limerick clubs taking part in sprints, middle distance, throws, jumps and walks.

Middle distance events

There were a number of medallists in the 1,500m. Sarah Hosey of Dooneen won the U-16 race and Sarah Butler also of Dooneen in third. Darragh O’Sullivan of Dooneen was third in his race. Romy Fehily of Dooneen was third in the U-18 1,500m and Kevin O’Grady was second in the U-19 race.

The 800m races saw first, second and third for Sarah Hosey, Sarah Butler and Maria Campbell of Dooneen in the U-16 race. Kelvin O’Carroll of Dooneen won gold in the U-16 boys’ race.

In the U-12 600m race, Abby Yelverton of Limerick AC won gold. It was also gold for Orla O’Shaughnessy of Dooneen in the U-13 final with Vivienne Amaeze also of Dooneen in third.

Jumps and Throws

Orla O’Shaughnessy of Dooneen was second in the U-12 high jump ad Leagh Moloney also of Dooneen was second in the U-14 high jump. No official results of the U-14 long jump have been released yet but will be published next week.

Sophie Meredith of St Mary’s was first in the U-19 long jump, Orla O’Shaughnessy first in the U-13 long jump, Jayden Carmody of Dooneen 4th in the U-14 long jump. Shauna Ryan of Dooneen was second in the U-18 triple jump, Laura Frawley of St Mary’s won the U-16 shot put and Yanna Leahy and Leagh Moloney were fourth and fifth in the U-14 shot put.

In the hurdles, Niamh Foley of St Mary’s won the U-18 hurdles and Laura Frawley also of St Mary’s won the U-16 hurdles final. Victoria Amiadamen of Dooneen was fourth in the U-15 hurdles. In the U-14 final, Josh Boland and Leagh Moloney of Dooneen both came second.

Sprints

The U-18 400m final was won by Rory Prendeville of Emerald. The U-19 final was won by Adeyenio Tomiwa of Emerald.

The U-17 200m girls’ final saw Sally Dickson win silver. IN the U-18 final, Niamh Foley of St Mary’s was first with Helene Dee of Dooneen in fourth. Adeyenio Tomiwa of Emerald was third in the U-19 200m final.

60m

In the U-13 girls’final, Vivienne Amaeze was second. Marc O’Brien of Dooneen won the U-13 final. The U-14 final saw three Dooneen athletes come fourth, fifth and sixth - Angel Alfred, Leagh Moloney and Yanna Leahy all of Dooneen.

The U-14 boys’ final also saw 3 athletes from Dooneen come second, third and fifth. They were Dennis Matthews, Jayden Carmody and Josh Boland. Debbie Lawel of Dooneen was fourth in the U-15 final and Harry Condon of Bilboa was second in the boys final.

Laura Frawley of St Mary’s was second in the U-16 final with Emma Moroney of the same club in fourth.

Sally Dickson of Dooneen was second in the U-17 final, Tessy Lawel third in the boys’ final.

The U-18 final saw three Limerick athletes compete with Dior Lawel of Dooneen in second, Rory Clothier and Brady Finn of Emerald in fourth and fifth. Lauren O’Leary of Emerald won the U-19 title with Sophie Meredith in second.