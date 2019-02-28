Limerick sides in Youth and Lawson Cup action

Limerick DL's quest for Inter County Youth Cup glory continues on Sunday when the North Dublin Schoolboy League come to town vying for a place in the semi-finals of the competition.

It's a trophy long overdue a rest on Shannonside and manager Martin Sugrue is hoping to make it third time lucky having fell at the final hurdle twice in the last few years.

Limerick topped their group to earn a home draw in the last eight. They opened their account with a 3-2 win over Galway DL thanks to scores from Tommy Canty, Jorge Gustavo and Jamie Greaves.

They followed up with a trip to Carlow and netted three times again this time without conceding. Two goals from Tyrique Leamy and one from Ewan O’Brien made up the tally.

The visitors came second in a three-team group along with the Wexford and Wicklow and will provide a stern test.

Limerick have a strong squad assembled with a large number of players who are well capable of finding the net so hopes are high we can make the last four.

The players to see Limerick through will be selected from the following squad;

Kevin Walsh (Regional), David Parajnak (Charleville), Frankie Hehir (Kilfrush), James Collopy (Fairview), Craig Carew (Caledonians), Darren Collins (Newport), Jack Noble (Newport), Scott Kirwin (Fairview), David O’Donnell (Regional), Kyle Duhig (Fairview), Sean Erasmus (Regional), Ewan O’Brien (Regional), Shay McCarthy (Fairview), Paudie Hartigan (Regional), Jamie Greaves (Regional), Tyrique Leamy (Kilfrush), Anthony McNamara (Caledonians), Tommy Canty (Aisling Annacotty), Jorge Gustavo (Charleville), Ronan O’Dwyer (Aisling Annacotty)

Meanwhile, the Lawson Cup continues this weekend with two third round games and two quarter final ties down for decision.

Holders Janesboro have home advantage against Aisling.

Ballynanty Rvs, who hold the record of 13 Lawson Cup wins, take on Regional Utd in the game of the day. Balla are sitting in third place in the League and come into tie on the back of a 3-2 win over Aisling last weekend.

The ‘Blues’ are recovering from a mid season hiccup and seem to be coming good at the right time.

The return of Ronan Ryan has sorted their midfield dilemma while the addition of former Corbally player Barry Harnett is a shrewd signing and if the former Clare footballer can get back to full fitness he will prove a major addition to the side.

They welcome Regional Utd and it remains to be seen how the Dooradoyle club responds to a 4-0 drubbing against Pike Rvs last Sunday. They were short a number of players and no doubt they will be back on board this weekend.

The winners of this game will meet either Prospect or Pike Rvs in the quarter final. Pike Rvs will come into the tie full of beans after a superb 4-0 win over Regional Utd last weekend. Prospect also took three points last weekend but were less impressive in a 2-0 win over Carew Park.

A scintillating second half performance last weekend saw Pike record a 4-0 win over high flying Regional Utd. Manager Mike Shiel will be looking for the team to continue in the same vein as they face the most crucial part of their season.

Prospect fell to Charleville two games back and Manager Derek Braddish was hoping that last weekend’s game versus Carew Park would have been a boost to confidence, but it proved otherwise.

The home side are sure to have a big turnout to welcome the ‘Hoops’ to Cals Park, but their form suggests they could be in for a long morning, but you never know when it comes to cup football.

The last game is a quarter final tie with Fairview Rgs hosting Holycross. Fairview were most unlucky to lose the points in their game with Janesboro last weekend and will be hoping to get over the line this weekend.

Holycross have taken time to recover from a bad season in the top-flight last season and are enjoying a good run of late.

They retained most of their squad from last season so will be no pushovers, but Fairview are playing well despite being pipped in a number of games. The winners of this tie will meet Janesboro or Aisling in the semi-final.

In the PJ Matthews Premier League Nenagh take on Geraldines in a mid table clash while the Kilmallock v Carew Park game has three valuable points on offer for both sides.

A defeat for Carew should be their death knell while a win for Kilmallock would all but ensure their safety.

