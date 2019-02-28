Castletroy to play host to Limerick's new hockey club
Michael Houghton with some of the young hockey players from the newly founded Castletroy Hockey Club. Front Daniel and Jake Houghton. Back row Niamh and Grainne Cahill, with Orlaith Lynch
Castletroy Hockey Club is a newly formed hockey club in Limerick and they are now accepting membership for the new season which is looking to start in September .
The new club will be based at the hockey pitch near the UL Arena in Castletroy and are looking for members from girls and boys aged between 5 to 16.
The club, headed up by Michael Houghton ,are also looking to work with any parents who are willing to coach.
For more information on membership see castletroyhockeyclub.ie
