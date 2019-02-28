Castletroy to play host to Limerick's new hockey club

Castletroy Hockey Club is a newly formed hockey club in Limerick and they are now accepting membership for the new season which is looking to start in September .

The new club will be based at the hockey pitch near the UL Arena in Castletroy and are looking for members from girls and boys aged between 5 to 16.

The club, headed up by Michael Houghton ,are also looking to work with any parents who are willing to coach.

For more information on membership see castletroyhockeyclub.ie