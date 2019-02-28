Con and Annie Kirby Memorial gets underway in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THE countdown to the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial Stake 2019 is now well underway in Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

The past six years of the competition have seen Limerick GAA clubs share in the event fund, with each of the 72 greyhounds in the event assigned to a GAA club.

This year, the event has been extended, with 24 ladies football, camogie and handball clubs being assigned greyhounds in four trial stake races in Limerick. The winners of these four races qualify for the first round of the event, which gets underway on Saturday, March 23.

Two greyhounds – Rallying Star (Ballylanders Ladies Football) and Deadly Storm (Adare Ladies Football) qualified from the first two trial stakes last weekend, with the two other stakes scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

The winning greyhound’s assigned GAA club win a nominator prize of €10,000 and a free benefit night at Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

The beginning of the 2019 event was marked with the six previous winning clubs – Monagea (2013), Galbally (2014), Fr Caseys (2015), Bruree (2016), Ahane (2017) and Cappagh (2018) – being introduced last Sunday at the Gaelic Grounds during half time of the Allianz Hurling League clash between Limerick and Cork. Representing the clubs were Liam Herlihy (Monagea), Ger Cussen (Galbally), Gerard O’Connor (Fr Caseys), Paul Crotty (Bruree), Colm Barry (Ahane) and Mike Sheehan (Cappagh).

Also present in the Gaelic Grounds for the launch were Noel Earlie, Walter Shanahan, Paul Foley (Limerick GAA Munster Council delegate), Ger Dollard (CEO, Irish Greyhound Board), Seamus McNamara (Limerick GAA vice-chairman), Frank Reidy (Limerick GAA Munster Council delegate), Dan Flynn (Limerick Greyhound Advisory Council).

Sponsored by Noreen and JP McManus in honour of her parents, Con and Annie Kirby, the competition has the biggest prize fund in Ireland after the Irish Greyhound Derby, with a total fund of €160,000.

“The Con and Annie Kirby is a wonderful highlight of the Irish greyhound racing calendar. The generous support of Noreen and JP McManus cannot be underestimated. The event gets bigger and better every year, particularly this year with the very welcome addition of ladies football, camogie and handball clubs from across Limerick. The Kirby is a winning combination of two great Limerick passions – greyhound racing and GAA – and we look forward to the 2019 event being one of the most exciting Kirby Stakes yet,” said CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board, Gerard Dollard.

The Kirby Memorial Stake will run for five consecutive Saturdays at Limerick Greyhound Stadium from Saturday, March 23, with the final taking place on Easter Saturday, April 20.