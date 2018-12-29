Tributes paid to former Richmond RFC captain John Gallagher

Rugby clubs in Limerick have been paying tribute to former Richmond RFC captain John Gallagher who has sadly passed away. Gallagher captained Richmond RFC to their 95/96 Junior League title, while he was also the current coach of Garryowen's U-14 side.

In a statement on the club's Facebook page, Richmond RFC commented:

"It is with great sadness we learnt of the passing of former player John Gallagher. John was club captain of the 1995/96 winning Junior league team and went on to play AIL rugby with the club. We would like to offer our deepest condolences to his wife Pamela, children Robyn & Ben, parents John & Gráinne, sister Catriona, brothers Ronald, Conor & Michael. May he Rest in Peace.

Mr Gallagher's funeral arrangements are as follows:

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (Dec. 31st) from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Jan. 1st) at 12 Noon. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only please"

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death, yesterday evening, of our Under 14 Coach, John Gallagher (49). Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. Funeral arrangements to follow. pic.twitter.com/Wtht91Ykk3 — Garryowen FC (@GarryowenFC) December 29, 2018