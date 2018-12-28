Limerick club players named in Munster side to face Ireland U20s

THE Munster A/Development team has been named for their Challenge Match against the Ireland U20s this Saturday, December 29, at Musgrave Park, 1pm, free entry.

Eleven Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players have been named in the side including captain Sean O’Connor.

Six of the starting backline are Academy players as Young Munster’s Alan Tynan (Academy) starts at full-back with his Clifford Park team-mate Conor Phillips and UL-Bohs’ James McCarthy (Academy) completing the back three.

The half-back and centre partnerships are both all-Academy pairings. Shannon’s Jack Stafford and Garryowen’s Ben Healy are at scrum-half and out-half respectively with Cork Constitution man Alex McHenry and Garryowen’s Matt More in the centres.

Shane O’Hanlon (UCC), Billy Scannell (Young Munster) and Academy player Keynan Knox (Young Munster) pack down in the front row.

Captain Sean O’Connor (Garryowen) is joined by Waterpark RFC’s Eoin O’Connor in the second row.

Academy man Jack Daly (Garryowen), Dan Walsh (Young Munster) and Luke Clohessy (Shannon) form the back row.

Academy player Eoghan Clarke (Shannon), Ennis native Aaron Hennessy (UL Bohs) and former CBC pupil Luke Masters (Shannon) provide the front row cover.

Former PBC pupil Dave Hyland (Cork Constitution), ex-Mallow RFC and CBC man Tommy Downes (Galwegians), Academy winger Liam Coombes (Garryowen) and guest players Colm O’Reilly and Ollie Morris complete the squad.

Entryto Saturday’s game in Cork is free to spectators.

MUNSTER A/DEVELOPMENT: Alan Tynan; Conor Phillips, Matt More, Alex McHenry, James McCarthy; Ben Healy, Jack Stafford; Shane O’Hanlon, Billy Scannell, Keynan Knox; Sean O’Connor (C), Eoin O’Connor; Jack Daly, Dan Walsh, Luke Clohessy. Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Aaron Hennessy, Luke Masters, AN Other, Dave Hyland, Colm O’Reilly, Tommy Downes, Liam Coombes, Ollie Morris.