Munster and Leinster name their sides for Pro14 derby

The Munster side to face Leinster on Saturday evening at a sold-out Thomond Park has been named by Head Coach Johann van Graan (KO 5.15pm).

There are 12 changes to the side beaten by Ulster in Belfast last week as CJ Stander captains the side.

Jean Kleyn keeps his place to make his 50th appearance for the province.

Mike Haley continues at full-back with wingers Andrew Conway and Keith Earls completing the back three.

Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin form the midfield partnership with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan start in the front row as Kleyn is joined by Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Fineen Wycherley keeps his place in the back row with Chris Cloete and Stander completing the starting XV.

In keeping with previous years, the Round 12 Guinness PRO14 Interprovincial fixture has been nominated as Munster’s official Charity Match.

In supporting this season’s nominated charities, Cliona’s Foundation and Irish Cancer Society, €1 from each match programme sold at Saturday’s clash will be donated to the worthy causes.

During half-time, representatives from both charities will each be presented with a signed Munster jersey on pitch.

During half-time, representatives from both charities will each be presented with a signed Munster jersey on pitch.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete, CJ Stander (C).

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, Tyler Bleyendaal, Darren Sweetnam.

Meanwhile Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made a number of changes from the team that recorded a bonus point win against Connacht last Saturday at the RDS Arena.

Jordan Larmour comes in at full back and with James Lowe coming in on the left wing, Dave Kearney moves across to the right wing from last week.

Rory O’Loughlin is again selected in midfield but shifts inside with Garry Ringrose coming in at 13.

There is a new pair in the half backs with Luke McGrath partnering captain Johnny Sexton.

It’s an historic evening for Clontarf man Cian Healy as the 31-year-old loosehead prop runs out for his 200th cap for Leinster. Healy made his debut in May 2007 against the Border Reivers and has since then scored 22 tries for Leinster, has represented his country 84 times and has two British & Irish Lions caps.

Joining Healy in the front row will be fellow Ireland internationals James Tracy and Tadhg Furlong.

In the second row James Ryan is joined by Australian international Scott Fardy.

Finally the back row comprises Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Jordan Larmour (30)

14. Dave Kearney (128)

13. Garry Ringrose (57)

12. Rory O’Loughlin (51)

11. James Lowe (22)

10. Johnny Sexton (155) CAPTAIN

9. Luke McGrath (104)

1. Cian Healy (199)

2. James Tracy (79)

3. Tadhg Furlong (93)

4. Scott Fardy (32)

5. James Ryan (23)

6. Rhys Ruddock (152)

7. Josh van der Flier (68)

8. Jack Conan (82)

16. Bryan Byrne (33)

17. Peter Dooley (55)

18. Michael Bent (113)

19. Ross Molony (74)

20. Max Deegan (30)

21. Hugh O’Sullivan (4)

22. Ciarán Frawley (7)

23. Noel Reid (109)