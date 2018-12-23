Munster Rugby weekend results

Munster Rugby weekend results

Munster - Junior League Division 2: 

Fethard & District 35, Youghal 17, Off pitch unplayable 2/12; 

Munster - Junior League Division 3 : 

Bantry Bay 11, Ennis 20, moved from 18th November 18; 

Schools U19 Senior Cup Qualifiers: 

High School CBS-Clonmel 17, Scoil Mhuire & Ide-Newcastle West 17, Final; 

Schools U19 Friendlies: 

Bandon Grammar School 26, Monkstown 12, ;

Midleton College 34, Newtown School 7, ; 

Youths South Munster U18 League: 

Old Christians 10, Skibbereen 6, ; 

Youths North Munster u/18 play off: 

Bruff 8, Nenagh Ormond 6,

Ennis Black 20, Young Munster 22,

Garryowen 20, Newcastle West-Estuary 18,

Youths South Munster U16 League: 

Old Christians 0, Bandon RFC 41, ;

Clonakilty 27, Douglas-Carrigaline 12, ; 

Youths North Munster u/16 play off: 

Bruff 21, Nenagh Ormond 3,

Ennis 27, Young Munster 10,

Youths U14 South Munster A League:

Kinsale 12, Cork Constitution 5, ;

Cobh Pirates 25, Old Christians 12, ;

Highfield 38, Muskerry 10, ;

Midleton 5, Bantry Bay 20, ;

Youths U14 South Munster B League: 

Ballincollig 12, Crosshaven 39, ;

Kanturk 30, Mallow 21, ; 

Youths U13 South Munster Friendlies: 

Skibbereen 15, Clonakilty 20, ;