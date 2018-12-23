Munster Rugby weekend results
Munster - Junior League Division 2:
Fethard & District 35, Youghal 17, Off pitch unplayable 2/12;
Munster - Junior League Division 3 :
Bantry Bay 11, Ennis 20, moved from 18th November 18;
Schools U19 Senior Cup Qualifiers:
High School CBS-Clonmel 17, Scoil Mhuire & Ide-Newcastle West 17, Final;
Schools U19 Friendlies:
Bandon Grammar School 26, Monkstown 12, ;
Midleton College 34, Newtown School 7, ;
Youths South Munster U18 League:
Old Christians 10, Skibbereen 6, ;
Youths North Munster u/18 play off:
Bruff 8, Nenagh Ormond 6,
Ennis Black 20, Young Munster 22,
Garryowen 20, Newcastle West-Estuary 18,
Youths South Munster U16 League:
Old Christians 0, Bandon RFC 41, ;
Clonakilty 27, Douglas-Carrigaline 12, ;
Youths North Munster u/16 play off:
Bruff 21, Nenagh Ormond 3,
Ennis 27, Young Munster 10,
Youths U14 South Munster A League:
Kinsale 12, Cork Constitution 5, ;
Cobh Pirates 25, Old Christians 12, ;
Highfield 38, Muskerry 10, ;
Midleton 5, Bantry Bay 20, ;
Youths U14 South Munster B League:
Ballincollig 12, Crosshaven 39, ;
Kanturk 30, Mallow 21, ;
Youths U13 South Munster Friendlies:
Skibbereen 15, Clonakilty 20, ;
