Happy Christmas from all at Limerick Leader Sport
Happy Christmas to all our readers
Happy Christmas to all our readers.
All here at Limerick Leader Sport would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our readers and advertisers a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.
Thank you so much for all your support during 2018 and let's hope 2019 is just as successful a year for Limerick sport.
Enjoy the festive period and we hope to have you all back reading our Limerick Leader Newspapers and clicking onto www.limerickleader.ie/sport very soon.
Happy Christmas
Donn O'Sullivan
Limerick Leader Sports Editor
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on