Limerick FC confirm return of young goalkeeper

Limerick FC have confirmed the signing of Jack Brady for the 2019 season. Goalkeeper Brady, just 22, started his career at Shelbourne in the underage system before progressing to the senior ranks in 2015. In 2017, he signed for Longford Town before signing with Limerick FC last July.

SIGNING!!

Jack Brady has signed to the Superblues for the upcoming 2019 season! Barrett spoke of Jacks experience’s in the LOI having been with Shelbourne & Longford before signing with the Blues last season, and of the competition between Jack and Tommy Holland for the #1 spot! — Limerick FC (@LimerickFCie) December 22, 2018