Limerick FC confirm return of young goalkeeper

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Limerick FC confirm return of young goalkeeper

Brady in action for Limerick FC last season

Limerick FC have confirmed the signing of Jack Brady for the 2019 season. Goalkeeper Brady, just 22, started his career at Shelbourne in the underage system before progressing to the senior ranks in 2015. In 2017, he signed for Longford Town before signing with Limerick FC last July. 