Limerick players star for Ireland U20s in win over Leinster

SEVERAL Limerick-based players had starring roles as the Ireland Under-20sproduced a high-quality second half performance to claim a 38-17 win over a Leinster Development XV at Energia Park this Friday.

The match forms part of their preparations for the upcoming U-20 Six Nations Championship.

Shannon out-half Jake Flannery, who started the game for Ireland U20s at full-back, scored one of the Ireland U20s six tries.

The Irish starting line-up also included Flannery’s Shannon clubmate Craig Casey at scrum-half and James McCarthy, of UL-Bohemian, on the wing.

Three Young Munster players were introduced as replacements in the game, Conor Phillips, Billy Scannell and Josh Wycherley.

Scorers: Ireland U-20s: Tries: Michael Milne, Jake Flannery, Harry Byrne, Niall Murray, Jonathan Wren, John Hodnett; Cons: Harry Byrne 4. Leinster Development XV: Tries: Liam Turner, Adam La Grue, Cian Prendergast; Con: Robert Russell

IRELAND UNDER-20: Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster); Angus Kernohan (Queen's University/Ulster), Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster), Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster), James McCarthy (UL Bohemians/Munster); Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster), Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster); Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster), Dylan Tierney (Corinthian/Connacht), Ryan Lomas (Galwegians/Connacht), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster), Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht), Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster), John Hodnett (UCC/Munster). Replacements used: Billy Scannell (Young Munster/Munster), Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster), Tom Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster), JJ McKee (Ballymena/Ulster), Cian Huxford (Corinthians/Connacht), Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht), David Hawkshaw (Clontarf/Leinster), Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster), Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster).

LEINSTER DEVELOPMENT: Robert Russell; Adam La Grue, Ollie Morris (IQ Rugby), David Ryan, Liam Turner; Conor Kelly, Graham Curtis (Malone/Ulster); Giuseppe Coyne, John McKee, Charlie Ward, Grellan Murray, Brian Deeny, Ruadhan Byron, Ronan Watters, David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster). Replacements used: Harry Noonan, Declan Adamson, Mick McCormack, Cian Prendergast, Adam Flemming, Louis O'Reilly, Stephen Madigan, Luis Faria, Hugo Conway.

REFEREE: John Lacey (IRFU)