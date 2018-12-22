REVEALED: Major details for 2019 Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club as well as promotional video

‘STRENUOUS efforts’ are continuing to be made to attract some ‘top US players’ in the field for the 2019 Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Irish Open Golf Championship which takes place at Lahinch Golf Club from July 3-7.

A promotional video for next year’s DDF Irish Open was presented to the top European Tour professionals in Dubai last month at the DP World Tour Championship tournament to help encourage Europe’s leading golfers to participate in the tournament at Lahinch next summer.

It remains unclear whether four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy will participate in the 2019 Irish Open.

Ryder Cup winning captain Paul McGinley is tournament host for the event next July which will boast a prizefund of US$7 million.

The Irish Open takes place just two weeks before the Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

Lahinch Golf Club members have been informed that in order to ‘facilitate the smoothe running of the tournament, the proposed traffic management plan for the week of the DDF Irish Open is outlined in the Event Licence application.’

‘While the application is still subject to the planning process, some of the key traffic management proposals include:

‘1. Proposed temporary closure of Liscannor Road during tournament days from early morning to late evening time.

‘2. Majority of golf traffic will be diverted at Inagh & Ennis towards Miltown Malbay to access public car park south of Lahinch (Moy) with Park & Ride facilities in place.

‘3. North Clare traffic will access public car park north of Lahinch (Ballyellery) with Park & Ride facilities in place.

‘4. Traffic through Ennistymon & Blake’s Corner will be kept to a minimum with members, volunteers, guests and local traffic allowed access along this route.

‘5. Shuttle Bus services will operate between Lahinch and Ennistymon and Liscannor.

“A Traffic Management Committee comprising of ET personnel and subcontractors; Garda Siochana, Clare County Council and Lahinch Golf Club has been convened and will meet on a regular basis to review all traffic related issues ahead of and during the DDF Irish Open.”

Golf club members were also informed that it is planned to hold an Open Day for members of Lahinch Golf Club and members of the public in early February where more detailed plans for the DDF Irish Open will be available for viewing.

Meanwhile, one of the key issues discussed at a meeting with the local business community held earlier this month to coincide with the Event Licence Application was the ‘importance of community interaction to ensure a successful event.’

“The local business community were asked for their support in ensuring that the cost of food, drink, accommodation (including private accommodation) and all other products and services are not increased for the week of the tournament,” club members were informed.

The e-mail issued to members of Lahinch indicated that the Site Layout Plan still needs to be finalised but it is envisaged that this process will be completed by the end of January.

“At this moment in time, it has been provisionally agreed that the tented village will be located on the Castle Course (2nd/3rd fairways); corporate hospitality facilities & media centre located within the short game academy while the players’ lounge and members marquee will be positioned left of the 2nd fairway.

“The location of grandstands and how spectators enter the tournament from both the south and north side of the golf course will be discussed and agreed in the New Year.”

The email continued: “As already communicated, the integrity of the golf course is a fundamental principle not only to Lahinch Golf Club but also the European Tour. Therefore, there are no changes planned to the order of play on the Old Course - play will commence from the 1st tee and finish on the 18th green.

On Thursday and Friday, due to the fact that safe access for players to start on the 10th tee is proving very difficult, it is likely that all play will start from the 1st tee only. A one-tee start operates at the Open Championship so while it means longer days play on the first two days of the tournament, we have no real concerns.

Outside of the construction of a new back tee on the 13th hole, there have been no further requirements from European Tour.

Golf Clubs within County Clare and the Midwest region will also be asked to join in the volunteer programme.

Depending on the availability of volunteers throughout the week of the tournament, the number of volunteers required will be around 600 persons.

Clare County Council have commenced upgrading the infrastructure around Lahinch with further projects due to be completed ahead of the DDF Irish Open.

Their programme of work includes Liscannor Road Car Park; Miltown Malbay Road Car Park; Promenade Car Park; new public toilets & shower facilities at Seaworld; Rue d’Arazon; laneways around the village and coastal protection defences on the southern part of the promenade.