Six of All-Ireland line-up in Limerick hurling team to play Kerry

JOHN Kiely has made seven changes to his Limerick team to play Kerry in Thursday night's Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League game.

The game in Tralee has a 7.30 start and newcomer Robbie Hanley is selected at midfield. The Kilmallock man made his Limerick senior hurling debut in the Munster League in 2017 but wasn't involved in the All-Ireland winning panel this season.

The 2017 All-Ireland U-21 midfielder is one of five newcomers named in the 25-man panel for Thursday's tie with Kerry - Jamie Power (Monaleen), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Ronan Connolly (Adare) and Mikey O’Brien (Doon), all among the substitutes.

Eight of the team remain from the side that lost to Tipperary in round one just six days ago.

In total there are six of the team from the August 19 All-Ireland final win - Sean Finn, Diarmaid Byrnes, Dan Morrissey, Gearoid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey and Seamus Flanagan.

In the absence of Liam MacCarthy winning captain Declan Hannon, Limerick will be captained by Tom Morrissey. His older brother Dan will fill the No6 shirt in place of Hannon.#

There is a start in goals for Barry Hennessy, with this season's U-21 net-minder Jamie Power listed as the substitute goalkeeper.

LIMERICK: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock); William O’Meara (Askeaton), Sean Finn (Bruff), Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock); Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Barry Murphy (Doon), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Pat Ryan (Doon). Subs: Jamie Power (Monaleen), Tom Condon (Knockaderry), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Michael O’Brien (Doon), Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock).