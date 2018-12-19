WATCH: Limerick's William O'Connor powers into last 32 of PDC World Darts Championship with thrilling win

LIMERICK arrowsmith William O’Connor powered his way into the third round of the PDC World Darts Championships at London’s Alexandra Palace with a thrilling 3-2 victory over England’s James Wilson.

Thirty two-year-old Cappamore carpenter O’Connor recovered superbly from losing a high quality first set to 26-seed Wilson to claim a dramatic five-set win before an enthralled audience at the ‘Ally Pally’.

O’Connor’s three-dart average was 98.73 for the match, while Wilson’s was 93.8. The Limerick man threw four 180s, 16 140s and 24 scores over 100.

O’Connor, nicknamed ‘The Magpie’, will now face either Mensur Suljovic or Ryan Searle in a last-32, best of seven set, tie on Saturday which begins at 7.15pm.

The winner of third round games is guaranteed stg£35,000 in prizemoney, while the loser will pocket stg£25,000.

A total of 96 competitors and a record stg£2.5 million prize fund, including a top prize of £500,000 to the 2018/2019 champion, is on offer at the PDC World Championships which concludes on New Year’s Day.

This is O'Connor's second visit to the PDC World Championship, following his early exit at the hands of the wily Steve Beaton 12 months ago.

This year the Limerick arrowsmith has already toppled the likes of multiple world champion, Michael van Gerwen, knocking him out of the Dutch Darts Championship in front of his own fans, as well as beating reigning PDC World champion Rob Cross in the European Matchplay final where he also overcame both Kim Huybrechts and his potential opponent on Saturday, Mensur Suljovic

O'CONNOR HAS DONE IT | William O'Connor knocks out James Wilson in a 5 set thriller!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/glpjBjvjht — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 19, 2018

O'Connor, who works at Furniture Man, in Dromkeen, was a latecomer to darts.

“I didn't start playing darts until I was 18 or 19 in Cappamore in a local pub. A friend of mine took over a pub there and he suckered me into playing a couple of games one time,” he told the Limerick Leader.

“I was fairly decent from the get-go and took it from there. I took it bit by bit.

“I started playing on the PDC circuit in April 2010. I picked up darts for the first time in 2005.

“When I am up on stage, I am not there to make money. I am there to win. I don't like losing. I am there to win.

“Every game I go out to play, I just want to win that game. The money comes second, I want to win, that's it, so there is no pressure with me with money. I don't think about money, I don't want to lose, I want to win every game I play.”