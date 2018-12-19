Munster confirm Charities to benefit from Christmas Pro14 tie

Munster Rugby have today confirmed that Cliona’s Foundation and the Irish Cancer Society, will received €1 from each match programme sold at Munster’s sold-out Guinness PRO14 clash against Leinster on December 29.

In keeping with previous years, the Round 12 Guinness PRO14 Interprovincial fixture has been nominated as Munster’s official "Charity Match".

During half-time, representatives from both charities will each be presented with a signed Munster jersey on pitch.

Match programmes will be on sale at the game for €5, with €1 from each match programme sold donated to the respective charities.

Over the 2018/19 season Munster Rugby is working closely with each charity, actively supporting them in helping raise awareness and funds for much-needed resources that are widely availed of across the province and Ireland.

Claire Cooke, Munster Rugby CSR Project Manager commented "The Munster v Leinster game in Thomond Park over the Christmas period is always a great occasion and we are delighted to again nominate it as our official Charity Match.

"As with every season our objective is to increase awareness and raise funds for our nominated charities who do such wonderful work in Munster and Ireland.

"We hope our supporters will get behind our match programme initiative in support of two worthy causes – Cliona’s Foundation and Irish Cancer Society."