Shannon RFC centre signs for Rugby United New York in MLR

New York City’s rugby franchise RUNY has this evening announced the signing of Shannon RFC centre Will Leonard. The 23-year-has been a standout player for 'The Parish', in the All Ireland League, since 2015.

Leonard started his rugby career at the age of 8, playing for Shannon RFC’s youth team. He went on to attend Crescent Comprehensive College, and won two Munster School Senior Cups with the rugby nursery.

After finishing at Crescent College, Leonard returned to Shannon RFC. He has been playing with the club for the past 5 years, helping them achieve promotion back to the first division in the All Ireland League rugby league.

In 2014, Leonard appeared for the Munster Under 20s squad, starting in matches against the Connacht and Ulster U20 sides. Leonard was nominated for the AIL Division 1B Player of the Year, as well as the All Munster Provincial Player of the Year during the 2017-2018 season. Most recently, Leonard was selected to play for the All-Irish club side this past year.

Leonard also holds a First-Class Honors Degree in economics and finance from the University of Limerick.

“I can’t wait to be a part of the first professional rugby side in New York,” Leonard told us. “We have a very strong squad, and a dedicated front office in place. We should be aiming for the playoffs in our first season.”

“I’m pleased to have Will on board at RUNY,” added Head Coach Mike Tolkin. “He brings a strong, go-forward running game, and a good all-around presence to our center position. He’s coming off a couple of strong seasons in Limerick, and I’m looking forward to working with him this season.”

“He is an athlete that will bring a lot of value to our organization,” said General Manager James English. “He will challenge the opposition with his physicality while opening up space for our flyers out wide. We’re thrilled to sign a player like this.”

