Christmas Rugby Fixtures confirmed
Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.
Wednesday 19th December
Schools Senior Cup Qualifier:
High School CBS v Scoil Muire & Ide, Irish Independent Park, 2pm;
Under 19 Friendly:
Castletroy College v Colaiste Iognaid (Galway), Castletroy, 12pm;
Midleton College v Newtown School, Midleton;
Kilkenny College v Rockwell, Kilkenny;
Roscrea CS v Ard Scoil Rís, Roscrea;
Under 17 Friendly: Castletroy College v Villiers, Castletroy, 12pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Waterford City v Newtown School, Waterford, 7.30pm;
Kilkenny College v Rockwell, Kilkenny;
P.B.C. Bray v Castletroy College, Bray;
Roscrea CS v High School CBS, Roscrea, 2pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Castletroy College v Colaiste Iognaid (Galway), Castletroy, 12pm;
Roscrea CS v Rockwell, Roscrea;
Roscrea CS B v Rockwell B, Roscrea;
Thursday 20th December
Under 20 blitz, Rosbrien, 7.30pm;
Friday 21st December
Under 19 Friendly: Bandon Grammar v CBC Monkstown, Bandon, 2pm;
St. Michael's v Glenstal Abbey, Donnybrook, 7pm;
Saturday 22nd December
Munster Junior League Division 2: Fethard v Youghal, Fethard, 6pm;
Division 3: Bantry Bay v Ennis, Bantry;
South Under 18 League: Old Christians v Skibbereen, Rathcooney, 12pm;
South Under 16 League: Clonakilty v Douglas-Carrigaline, The Vale, 12.30pm;
Old Christians v Bandon, Rathcooney, 12.30pm;
South Under 14 League: Cobh Pirates v Old Christians, Cobh, 12.30pm;
Highfield v Muskerry, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;
Kinsale v Cork Constitution, Kinsale, 11am;
Midleton v Bantry Bay, Towns Park, 11am;
South Under 14 B League: Ballincollig v Crosshaven, Tanner Park, 11am;
Kanturk v Mallow, Kanturk, 11am;
Youghal v Bandon, Youghal, 1pm;
Sunday 23rd December
North Under 18 League Play Offs: Bruff v Nenagh Ormond, Kilballyowen Park, 12.30pm;
Ennis Black v Young Munster, Ennis, 12pm;
Garryowen v Newcastle West-Estuary, Dooradoyle, 12pm;
North Under 16 League Play Off: Bruff v Nenagh Ormond, Kilballyowen Park, 12pm;
Ennis Black v Young Munster, Ennis, 11.30pm;
Wednesday 26th December
Crowley Cup: Cork Constitution v U.C.C., Temple Hill, 4.30pm;
Junior Friendly: St. Mary's v Limerick Leprechauns, Grove Island, 2pm;
Thursday 27th December
North Under 14 League Section 1: Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle, 12pm;
Friday 28th December
Sporting Limerick Charity Cup Final: Young Munster v Garryowen, Market's Field, 6pm;
East Under 16 Plate: Carrick-on-Suir v Thurles, Carrick-on-Suir, 7pm;
Under 19 Friendly: Ard Scoil Rís v Castletroy College, 4GUL, 11am;
St. Munchin's v Roscommon CBS, Corbally, 12pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Clonmel v Kilfeacle, Clonmel, 2pm;
Under 16 Friendly: Carrick-on-Suir v Rockwell, Carrick-on-Suir, 8pm;
Cobh Pirates v Douglas-Carrigaline, Cobh, 1.30pm;
Crescent College Comp. v Castletroy College, Crescent Comp., 12pm;
Under 14 Friendly: Midleton v Cobh Pirates, Towns Park, 11.30am;
Saturday 29th December
South Under 16 League: Midleton v Skibbereen, Towns Park, 12.30pm;
Under 18 Friendly: Ballincollig v Highfield, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Cobh Pirates v Cork Constitution, Cobh, 11am;
Under 16 Friendly: Listowel-Tralee v Killarney, Tralee, 12pm;
Blackrock College v St. Munchin's, Dublin, 12pm;
Blackrock College B v St. Munchin's B, Dublin, 12pm;
Sunday 30th December
Munster Junior League Division 2: Dunmanway v Mitchelstown, Dunmanway;
Wednesday 2nd January
Gleeson League Section B: Carrick-on-Suir v Waterford City, Carrick-on-Suir;
Under 19 Friendly: Belvedere College v Castletroy College, Dublin, 12pm;
Belvedere College B v Castletroy College B, Dublin, 12pm;
Under 16 Friendly: St. Munchin's v Terenure College, Corbally, 12pm;
St. Munchin’s B v Terenure College B, Corbally, 12pm;
Belvedere College v Castletroy College, Dublin, 12pm;
Belvedere College B v Castletroy College B, Dublin, 12pm;
Thursday 3rd January
Under 19 Friendly: Ard Scoil Rís v Newbridge College, Ard Scoil Rís, 11am;
Under 16 Friendly: Ard Scoil Rís v Newbridge College, Coonagh, 11am;
