Christmas Rugby Fixtures confirmed

All kick offs are 2.30pm unless stated

Wednesday 19th December                                                  

Schools Senior Cup Qualifier: 

High School CBS v Scoil Muire & Ide, Irish Independent Park, 2pm;

Under 19 Friendly: 

Castletroy College v Colaiste Iognaid (Galway), Castletroy, 12pm;

Midleton College v Newtown School, Midleton;  

Kilkenny College v Rockwell, Kilkenny;      

Roscrea CS v Ard Scoil Rís, Roscrea;   

Under 17 Friendly: Castletroy College v Villiers, Castletroy, 12pm;

Under 16 Friendly: Waterford City v Newtown School, Waterford, 7.30pm;

Kilkenny College v Rockwell, Kilkenny;      

P.B.C. Bray v Castletroy College, Bray;       

Roscrea CS v High School CBS, Roscrea, 2pm;

Under 14 Friendly: Castletroy College v Colaiste Iognaid (Galway), Castletroy, 12pm;

Roscrea CS v Rockwell, Roscrea; 

Roscrea CS B v Rockwell B, Roscrea;

Thursday 20th December                                                     

Under 20 blitz, Rosbrien, 7.30pm;

Friday 21st December                                                  

Under 19 Friendly: Bandon Grammar v CBC Monkstown, Bandon, 2pm;

St. Michael's v Glenstal Abbey, Donnybrook, 7pm;

Saturday 22nd December                                                     

Munster Junior League Division 2: Fethard v Youghal, Fethard, 6pm;

Division 3: Bantry Bay v Ennis, Bantry;      

South Under 18 League: Old Christians v Skibbereen, Rathcooney, 12pm;

South Under 16 League: Clonakilty v Douglas-Carrigaline, The Vale, 12.30pm;

Old Christians v Bandon, Rathcooney, 12.30pm;

South Under 14 League: Cobh Pirates v Old Christians, Cobh, 12.30pm;

Highfield v Muskerry, Woodleigh Park, 12pm;

Kinsale v Cork Constitution, Kinsale, 11am;

Midleton v Bantry Bay,  Towns Park, 11am;

South Under 14 B League: Ballincollig v Crosshaven, Tanner Park, 11am;

Kanturk v Mallow, Kanturk, 11am;

Youghal v Bandon, Youghal, 1pm;

Sunday 23rd December                                                         

North Under 18 League Play Offs: Bruff v Nenagh Ormond, Kilballyowen Park, 12.30pm;

Ennis Black v Young Munster, Ennis, 12pm;

Garryowen v Newcastle West-Estuary, Dooradoyle, 12pm;

North Under 16 League Play Off: Bruff v Nenagh Ormond, Kilballyowen Park, 12pm;

Ennis Black v Young Munster, Ennis, 11.30pm;

Wednesday 26th December                                                  

Crowley Cup: Cork Constitution v U.C.C., Temple Hill, 4.30pm;

Junior Friendly: St. Mary's v Limerick Leprechauns, Grove Island, 2pm;

Thursday 27th December                                                     

North Under 14 League Section 1: Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle, 12pm;

Friday 28th December                                                  

Sporting Limerick Charity Cup Final: Young Munster v Garryowen, Market's Field, 6pm;

East Under 16 Plate: Carrick-on-Suir v Thurles, Carrick-on-Suir, 7pm;

Under 19 Friendly: Ard Scoil Rís v Castletroy College, 4GUL, 11am;

St. Munchin's v Roscommon CBS, Corbally, 12pm;

Under 18 Friendly: Clonmel v Kilfeacle, Clonmel, 2pm;

Under 16 Friendly: Carrick-on-Suir v Rockwell, Carrick-on-Suir, 8pm;

Cobh Pirates v Douglas-Carrigaline, Cobh, 1.30pm;

Crescent College Comp. v Castletroy College, Crescent Comp., 12pm;

Under 14 Friendly: Midleton v Cobh Pirates, Towns Park, 11.30am;

Saturday 29th December                                                       

South Under 16 League: Midleton v Skibbereen, Towns Park, 12.30pm;

Under 18 Friendly: Ballincollig v Highfield, Tanner Park, 12pm;

Cobh Pirates v Cork Constitution, Cobh, 11am;

Under 16 Friendly: Listowel-Tralee v Killarney, Tralee, 12pm;

Blackrock College v St. Munchin's, Dublin, 12pm;

Blackrock College B v St. Munchin's B, Dublin, 12pm;

Sunday 30th December                                                 

Munster Junior League Division 2: Dunmanway v Mitchelstown, Dunmanway;  

Wednesday 2nd January                                                      

Gleeson League Section B: Carrick-on-Suir v Waterford City, Carrick-on-Suir;

Under 19 Friendly: Belvedere College v Castletroy College, Dublin, 12pm;

Belvedere College B v Castletroy College B, Dublin, 12pm;

Under 16 Friendly: St. Munchin's v Terenure College, Corbally, 12pm;

St. Munchin’s B v Terenure College B, Corbally, 12pm;

Belvedere College v Castletroy College, Dublin, 12pm;

Belvedere College B v Castletroy College B, Dublin, 12pm;

Thursday 3rd January                                                  

Under 19 Friendly: Ard Scoil Rís v Newbridge College, Ard Scoil Rís, 11am;

Under 16 Friendly: Ard Scoil Rís v Newbridge College, Coonagh, 11am;