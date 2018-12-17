Munster Rugby boosted from returning stars ahead of Ulster clash

The Munster squad returned to training at the High Performance Centre in Limerick today ahead of Friday’s Guinness PRO14 Interpro derby against Ulster in Belfast. (Kick off at 7.35pm on EirSport)



On the injury front, there were no new injuries reported following Saturday’s Champions Cup game at Stade Pierre-Fabre.

Centre Dan Goggin and wing Darren Sweetnam will reintegrate into team training this week, while Brian Scott, who suffered a foot injury while playing for Cork Constitution in the All Ireland League on Saturday, will undergo a scan today to assess the extent of his injury.

Munster's Irish internationals have been called into a mini Irish camp in Dublin this morning, ahead of the festive period of derby matched.

On the injury front, those continuing with their rehabilitation are James Cronin (leg) Rhys Marshall (hamstring), Jack O’Donoghue (knee), Dave O’Callaghan (foot), James Hart (knee), Chris Farrell (thigh).