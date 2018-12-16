WATCH: Limerick’s William O'Connor powers into second round at PDC World Darts Championships

LIMERICK thrower William O’Connor has powered his way into the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship at London’s Alexandra Palace this Sunday.

Cappamore carpenter O’Connor defeated Yordi Meeuwisse, of the Netherlands, 3-0 in their first round match at the ‘Ally Pally’.

It was 32-year-old O’Connor’s first win at the World Championship as he was beaten by veteran Steve Beaton on his only appearance at the Championships 12 months ago.

O’Connor, who is ranked inside the world’s top 50, will face James Wilson in his second round game this Wednesday evening, December 19

The match is the first one up on the evening session of the championships which starts at 7pm, live on Sky Sports.

This year the Limerick arrowsmith has already toppled the likes of multiple world champion, Michael van Gerwen knocking him out of the Dutch Darts Championship in front of his own fans, as well as reigning PDC World champion Rob Cross in the European Matchplay final where he also overcame both Kim Huybrechts and Mensur Suljovic

O'Connor, nicknamed 'The Magpie' was a latecomer to darts.

“I didn't start playing darts until I was 18 or 19 in Cappamore in a local pub. A friend of mine took over a pub there and he suckered me into playing a couple of games one time.

“I was fairly decent from the get-go and took it from there. I took it bit by bit.