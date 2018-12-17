New hurling coach added to John Kiely's 2019 Limerick management team

JOHN Kiely has added a new hurling coach to his 2019 Limerick senior hurling management.

Into the management team comes hurling coach Aonghus O’Brien.

O’Brien a native of Broadford, Co Clare was a Limerick minor hurling coach under Brian Ryan and Jerry Wallace when Limerick won the 2013 Munster MHC title.

Richie English, Sean Finn, Darragh O’Donovan, Cian Lynch and Tom Morrissey, among many more of the current Limerick panel were on that minor side.

O’Brien is a former Clare hurler and in 2016 was a coach in Davy Fitzgerald’s Clare senior hurling management, alongside Paul Kinnerk and Donal Og Cusack.

Kinnerk and O’Brien now join forces once more in John Kiely’s 2019 Limerick management.

O'Brien, who was involved with the Limerick Underage Academy for a number of years, was on the sideline on Friday evening when Limerick lost to Tipperary by three points.

While O'Brien joins the management, departing is selector Jimmy Quilty.

That leaves a management team of John Kiely, along with Paul Kinnerk, Joe O'Connor, Brian Geary, Alan Cunningham and Aonghus O'Brien.