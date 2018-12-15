Selector departs John Kiely's Limerick All-Ireland hurling winning management

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed that selector Jimmy Quilty has departed from the Limerick senior hurling management.

"Jimmy Quilty confirmed he has left the senior hurling set-up for 2019," Limerick GAA secretary Mike O'Riordan confirmed.

The Blackrock man worked under manager John Kiely for the last two seasons at senior level.

Quilty also worked with Kiely at U-21 level, winning the 2015 All-Ireland U-21 title.

Ardpatrick native Quilty was part of the backroom team in 2009 when his native Blackrock won the Limerick, Munster and All Ireland club JAHC titles.

"We would like to thank Jimmy for his service to the county and his massive contribution to the two All-Ireland success; U-21 and senior," said O'Riordan.