Over 30 Limerick GAA clubs share in €1.1 million Munster Council grant

The Munster Council has announced details of the 2018 Development Grant Scheme, which has provided €1,130,000 in funding for club and school capital development projects across the province.

Under the scheme, Limerick received €206,907 from 35 applications.

"I am delighted to announce the awarding of over €1.1 million in grants supporting development projects in 169 clubs and six schools throughout Munster," said Munster GAA chairman Jerry O’Sullivan.

“These grants have supported an impressive range of capital development projects, with clubs investing €8,331,577 in upgrading their facilities. This level of expenditure is testament to the strength of the GAA in the province and reflects the impressive vision of our clubs to continually improve facilities for players and supporters alike.”

He added “The grants provided would not be possible without the great support we get from the many thousands of people who attend our games each year. We are very fortunate to have such loyal support in the province and we are delighted to be able to redistribute income from games to the clubs and schools.”

Of the fund available this year, Central Council provided €640,000, with the balance of €490,000 coming from the Munster Council’s own resources.

Limerick Club Development Grants

Ahane: €14,320.95

Athea: €4,038.56

Ballybricken-Bohermore: €4,942.24

Ballybrown: €2,639.84

Ballylanders: €2,138.64

Bruff: €4,633.22

Castletroy College: €5,000.00

Claughaun: €2,910.74

Croom: €15,609.73

Doon: €12,543.37

Dromin-Athlacca: €17,678.79

Fr Caseys: €9,425.22

Garryspillane: €5,879.00

Gerard Griffins: €1,396.83

Glenroe: €2,194.36

Hospital-Herbertstown: €658.53

Kildimo-Pallaskenry: €868.37

Killeedy: €14,587.34

Kilmallock: €860.41

Monaleen: €12,760.20

Murroe-Boher: €9,407.53

Na Piarsaigh: €27,760.77

Oola: €677.53

Rathkeale: €1,453.78

St Patricks: €2,082.83

St Senans: €9,031.23

Templeglantine: €1,688.09

Tournafulla: €1,542.83

Limerick Club Sanding Development Grants

Cappamore: €1,870.00

Glenroe: €2,000.00

Kileedy: €2,000.00

Monagea: €2,000.00

Rathkeale: €2,000.00

St Patricks: €2,000.00

Limerick GAA Legal Grants

Ahane: €700

Camogue Rovers: €700

Claughaun: €700

Croom: €700

Garryspillane: €700

Monagea: €700