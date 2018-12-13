Extra night of racing for busy Christmas period in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

JUST like week there is three nights of racing in Limerick Greyhound Stadium this week.

There is an extra night to help with the busy Christmas party schedule with Friday racing, along with the regular Thursday and Saturday nights.

Last Saturday there was a 12 race card. The night opened with an A9 525, which was won in 29.85 by Woodfield Paddy for Brendan and Charlotte Quigley of Boher. The winner was two and three quarter lengths clear on the line. Second was Strideaway Blitz for the Athea based Strideaway syndicate.

There was a one-two from the Knocklong area in an A7 525, Shane McCarthy won with Ryves Duke. In 29.52 the winner was eight lengths clear of Tale of Tails for Joe Ryan.

It was a one-two from Co Clare in an A6 525. Success went to Donncha McNamara with Firestorm Falcon in 29.45. Five and a half lengths back in second was Da Kerry Blue for Stephen Murray and The Banner Kids syndicate.

Bruree’s David Carroll had Tyrap Tusk as a sprint winner. The S4/S5 350 was won in 19.23. Three lengths back in second was Allround Paddy for Jerome Crowley of Blarney.

Crowley secured a win, later in the card, in an A5 525. Pace Yourself won by seven lengths in 29.30. Second was Keeperhill Ben for Newport’s Barbara Rees Jones.

There was an A3 525 win for Doon’s Patrick and Aoife Coffey with Swallow Secret. The winner’s time was 29.33 with three and three quarter lengths to spare on the line. Second was Joeys Sasa for Pallasgreen’s Michael Ryan.

Another A3 525 was won in 29.04 by Black Paddy for Myles Cummins of Newmarket on Fergus. Beaten 13-lengths into second place was Coolagorna Sam for Paddy McLoughney of Borrisokane, Co Tipperary.

Hospital’s Carmel Hennessy won an A1 525 with Air Pilot. The Eugene Corkery trained winner had three lengths to spare on the line in 29.01. Second was Skywalker Coral for Patrick and Sandra Guilfoyle of Cloughjordan.

Another one-two for Co Clare in an A4 525. Frank and Mary Browne won with Mine Ceol in 29.25. Just beaten into second was O Garney Beauty for Bernard and Helen Coffey of Sixmilebridge.

There was an Open 350 win in 18.81 for Lugs Branno. The Donal Cooney trained winner had three quarters of a length to spare on the line for owner’s Leo and Eugene McNulty. Second was Rosbirr Ranger for Christopher Delaney and Paul Pardy of Co Offaly.

The Rachel Wheeler trained Moanteen Izzy won an A0 525 in 28.74. The Raymond Harries owned winner had three quarters of a length to spare on the line. Second was Trembling Jetski for Thomas Flanagan of Ennistymon.

The night closed with an A3 550. Success was claimed by Askeaton’s Michael O’Connell with Hazelhill Wonder. The winner’s time was 30.51 with two lengths to spare on the line. Second was Bricks Magic for the MPJ syndicate of Mullagh, Co Clare.

The extra night of racing was Friday with a 10 race card.

Oola’s Declan Beary was among the local winners. His Negrescu won a sprint, S9 350, in 19.22. Five lengths back in second was Rockalong Amber for Donnaca McNamara of Tulla, Co Clare.

An A8 525 was won in 29.58 by John Ryan of Ballina with Chic Express. Beaten, five and a half lengths, into second was Lugs Lola for Leo McNulty of Newmarket on Fergus.

Woodfield Prince won an A6 525 for John and Sean Quigley. The winner’s time was 29.65. Just pipped into second was Wilfield Burglar for Michael O’Connor of Ardagh.

Caherconlish’s John and Seamus Rainsford won an A3 525 with Episode. In 29.04 the winner was two and a half lengths clear on the line. Second was Fog for Noel Moroney of Ennis.

Newport’s Nicholas Colton and trainer Barbara Rees Jones won with Keeperhill Kirby in an A4 525. The winner was three lengths clear on the line in a time of 29.38. Second was Snuggie Bootsy for Breda Casey of Newmarket on Fergus.

Kilmallock’s Callaghan Corkery won the final race of the night. The S1 350 was won by Selinas Oscar in 19.11. Two lengths back in second was Looney Tunes for Thomas Cummins of Oola.

On Thursday, Oola’s Susan Hayes was the first local winner when Orlando Charlie won a sprint. In 19.27 the winner just got up on the line. Second was Lass for Charlie for Sean Ryan of Garryowen.

Jalapeno Pa won for William Butler of Clarina in an A4 525. The winner had two and a half lengths to spare in 29.68.

Kilmallock’s Eithne Murphy won with Grove Park in an A3 525. The winner’s time was 29.38. Just beaten into second was Rallying Jill for Denis O'Malley and Meelick's Rallying Racing syndicate.

Drombanna’s Gerard Ryan won with White Hole in an A7 525. The winner just won on the line in 29.95. Second was Demesne Misty for Jack Kelly of Newcastle West.

Bruff’s Cormac Davern was another local winner - Mohane Annie won an A6 525 in 29.52. Second was Lightfoot Cara for Des Ryan.