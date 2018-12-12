Limerick's sole survivor Hospital learn their fate in Harty Cup quarter final draw

LIMERICK'S John the Baptist of Hospital have been drawn to play Thurles CBS in the Harty Cup quarter finals.

The quarter finals are set for January 9, 2019.

If Hospital win, they would advance to meet Christian Brothers College or Nenagh CBS in the semi finals.

The south Limericks side are Limerick's last remaining side in the 2018/19 Munster Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship.

Hospital are just in their second season in the top flight after their March 2017 All-Ireland Senior B title win.

Last year they reached the Harty Cup quarter final - losing narrowly to Our Ladys, Templemore.

Hospital gained revenge in this season's group phase with a win over Our Ladys Templemore and also beat Blackwater Community School Lismore.

Hospital face a Thurles side that beat Castletroy College in the group phase.

The full quarter final draw is.....

A) Midleton CBS v Our Ladys Templemore

B) John The Baptist Hospital v Thurles CBS

C) St Colman’s Fermoy v De La Salle Waterford

D) Christian Brothers College v Nenagh CBS