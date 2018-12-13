Crescent College and Dromcollogher's Hazelwood meet in all-Limerick Munster hurling final

TWO Limerick sides meet in a Munster colleges hurling championship final this Friday.

Ballyagran hosts the decider between Crescent College Comprehensive and Hazelwood College Dromcollogher. The Munster Post Primary Schools Senior (U-19) D Hurling Final has a 1.00 start.

Rathkeale's Colaiste na Trocaire are the holders of this Shane Hourigan Cup. The Munster Senior D title was won by Limerick city side, St Munchins, back in 2016.

Hazelwood are managed by teachers; Conor Murphy (Monagea), Peter Irwin (Feenagh-Kilmeedy) and Dan Sheahan (Tullylease).

The west Limerick side, captained by Michael O'Callaghan, have beaten Kenmare (Kerry) and Ballingarry (Tipperary enoute to this final. They needed a replay in the semi final to edge past rivals SMI Newcastle West.

The last big hurling success for the Dromcollogher outfit was back in 2009 when they won the Munster and All-Ireland Senior B Vocational Schools title.

Vocational Schools competitions finished following the 2013/2014 season and merged with Munster Post Primary Schools.

Dooradoyle's Crescent are managed by teachers Aidan Moroney, Donal Ryan and Diarmuid Mullins.

Bidding to add to their Munster U-16 D title of 2014, the Limerick city side won three games to reach this final - beating Cork's Coláiste An Chroí Naofa, Scoil Pól Kilfinane and Coláiste An Chraoibhín of Fermoy.

The Limerick city side include 2018 Limerick minor Patrick Kirby in their ranks.

HAZELWOOD COLLEGE PANEL: Brian Ahern, Jack Mullane, Eoin Enright, James Molyneaux, Jack Pierce, Killian Cahill (all Drom-Broadford), TJ Kelly, Thomas Sheahan, Shane Harnett (all Killeedy), Kieran O’Flynn and Ciaran O’Sullivan, Thomas Curran, Jamie O’Connor (all Milford), Cathal Broderick, Michael O’Callaghan, Sean Broderick (all Freemount), Eoin Enright (Granagh-Ballingarry), Ben O’Connor, Alan O’Leary, Muiris O’Keefe, Michael Quinn (all Newtownshandrum), Conor Shanahan, Eoin Finn, Jamie Banks, Mark Buckley (all Dromina), Colm Ryan, David Boyce, Ronan O’Connor, Iain Kelly (all Feenagh-Kilmeedy), Conor Stack and James Patrick Ryan (both Feohanagh-Castlemahon).

CRESCENT COLLEGE PANEL: Shane Barry, Patrick Dwane, Daniel Larkin, Seamus Hurley, Odhran O'Dwyer, Darragh O'Hagan, Brian O'Meara, Eamonn Flahive, Tom Morrison, Harry Page, Billy Molyneaux, Liam Lynch (all Mungret); Donnacha Connolly, Padraig Byrnes, Thomas Shanahan, Richard Murphy, John Bourke, Jack Dalton (all Crecora-Manister); Tim Lyons and John Lyons (both Croom); Cian Fitzgerald, Patrick Kirby, Sean Fitzgerald, John Kirby (all Patrickswell); Pearse Gavin and David Griffin (both Dromin-Athlacca).