Chris Farrell to miss Munster’s return Champions Cup fixture with Castres Olympique

CHRIS Farrell will miss Munster’s return Champions Cup fixture against Castres Olympique this Saturday, having failed to recover from injury.

Farrell pulled up in the warm-up before Munster’s 30-5 victory over the French champions at Thomond Park on Sunday.

Munster have confirmed that he suffered a quadriceps muscle strain and is set to miss Saturday’s game in France. He has been assessed by the medical department and will undergo treatment.

Meanwhile, Joey Carbery has been managed for hamstring tightness and will continue management with the medical department, Munster said.

Chris Cloete was withdrawn for a HIA which was passed as were subsequent follow-up tests.

Stephen Archer will resume team training today and Tommy O’Donnell, Stephen Fitzgerald, Jean Kleyn and Liam O’Connor will begin reintegration to team training.

The following are progressing with rehabilitation: James Cronin (leg), Rhys Marshall (hamstring), Jack O’Donoghue (knee), Dave O’Callaghan (foot), James Hart (knee), Dan Goggin (knee), Darren Sweetnam (back).