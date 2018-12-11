Sold out: Tickets for Munster’s Thomond Park clash with Leinster snapped up in ‘record time’

THE sold-out signs have gone up for Munster’s clash with Leinster at Thomond Park, which will again feature a record attendance for a PRO14 fixture.

Munster said this Tuesday that the Guinness PRO14 fixture at Thomond Park on Saturday, December 29, has “sold-out in record time”.

The game will again equal the record attendance for a Guinness PRO14 fixture with additional goal-line seating installed for the Interprovincial derby to again increase the capacity to 26,267.

The eagerly-awaited festive fixture kicks-off at 5.15pm on December 29.

Tickets are still available for Munster’s final Champions Cup Pool game against Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park on Saturday, January 19, at 5.30pm.

Munster’s first two home Champions Cup games this season were the top two attendances across the first 30 games of the competition.