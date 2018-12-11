All-Ireland winning duo help Limerick Teachers into Munster Inter-Firm hurling final

THE Limerick Teachers have booked a Munster Inter-Firm Senior Hurling Final spot.

This Monday night the Limerick side were 2-26 to 3-17 winners over GSK-West Waterford Traders in Mallow.

The Limerick Teachers were helped by the presence of All-Ireland winners' Richie English and Nickie Quaid.

The final will be between Atlantic Aviation-Molex (Clare) or Suir Engineering (Waterford).

The Limerick side were led in the scoring charts by Adare duo Willie Griffin and John Fizgibbon, to off-set a personal return of 2-11 from Waterford inter-county star Maurice Shanahan.

By half time it was the Limerick Teachers 1-16 GSK-West Waterford Traders 0-9.

The Limerick goal came on eight minutes from Jack Quaid - younger brother of Limerick senior goalkeeper Nickie, who lined out at centre back.

It looked like game over on 43 minutes when John Fitzgibbon got some space inside the 21 and scored another goal for the Teachers to put 14 points between the sides.

To their credit the Waterford side never gave up and goals from Maurice Shanahan and David McNamara helped reduce the deficit to six points after 52 minutes.

SCORERS: Limerick Teachers: Willie Griffin 0-10, John Fitzgibbon 1-5, Jack Quaid 1-2, Conor Sheahan 0-3, Micheal Ryan and Cormac O'Donovan 0-2 each, Richie English and Pat Kelly 0-1 each. GSK-West Waterford Traders: Maurice Shanahan 2-11, Gavin Crotty 0-3, David McNamara 1-0, Jordan Shanahan 0-2, Ryan Donnelly 0-1.

LIMERICK TEACHERS: David McCarthy (Glenroe); Shane O'Neill (South Liberties), Richie English (Doon), Mark Carmody (Patrickswell); Stephen Walsh (Glenroe), Nickie Quaid (Effin), Pat Kelly (Clarecastle, Co Clare), Michael Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Gearoid Power (Garryspillane); John Fitzgibbon (Adare), Cormac O'Donovan (Clonlara, Co Clare), Conor Sheahan (Ballygunner, Co Waterford), Willie Griffin (Adare), Jack Quaid (Effin), Micheal Ryan (Doon). Subs used: Brian Finn (Bruff), PJ Hall (Adare), Pat Gleeson (Na Piarsaigh).

GSK-WEST WATERFORD TRADERS: Brendan Landers (Lismore); Brian O'Donoghue (Tourin), Alan Walsh (Colligan), Cormac Gough (Stradbally); Padraig Prendergast (Lismore), Kieran Power (Dungarvan), Kenny Moore (Dungarvan); Gavin Crotty (Dungarvan), Jordan Shanahan (Lismore); Ryan Donnelly (Dungarvan), Maurice Shanahan (Lismore), Michael Kiely (Dungarvan); Peter O'Keeffe (Lismore), Dan Shanahan (Lismore), Lar Hurley (Abbeyside). Subs used: David McNamara (Clonea), Josh Conroy (Gearldines), Oliver Costollo (Stradbally).

REFEREE: Mike Meade.