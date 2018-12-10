Munster’s Christmas clash with Leinster set to sell-out in record time

MUNSTER’S big Christmas Guinness PRO14 interprovincial clash with Leinster at Thomond Park is set to be a sell-out.

Following on from last year’s record attendance for a Guinness PRO14 fixture on St Stephen’s Day at Thomond Park, this season’s Guinness PRO14 clash of fierce rivals Munster and Leinster in Limerick on Saturday, December 29 is set to sell-out in record time. The game is due to kick-off at 5.30pm.

Additional seating has already been allocated for the Interprovincial derby with the capacity set for 26,267.

With less than 100 tickets remaining the sold-out signs are due to go up in record time ahead of the Round 12 encounter.

Leinster's only loss in their last eight encounters with Munster was a 29-17 reverse at Thomond Park on St Stephen's Day 2016.

An impressive Leinster side recorded a 34-24 win over Munster at Thomond Park 12 months ago in their Festive fixture.

Pro14 holders Leinster also scored a 30-22 victory over Munster when the sides met at the Aviva Stadium in the October.

The game is the second of three interprovincial fixtures Munster face over the Christmas and New Year period as Johann van Graan’s side travel to Belfast to face Ulster in Friday, December 21 and make the trip to Glway to take on Connacht on Saturday, January 5 at the Sportsground.

Munster side are this week preparing for the second of their back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup fixtures with Castres Olympique at the Stade Pierre Fabre this Saturday, 5.30pm Irish time.

Munster scored a 30-5 win when the sides met at Thomond Park on Sunday.