Three Limerick county U-21 football finals scheduled ahead of Christmas

LIMERICK GAA'S club championship fixture schedule will conclude ahead of Christmas with three county U-21 football finals.

There are two finals set for this Sunday, December 16.

The Limerick Premier U-21 football final pits Newcastle West against Monaleen - in Rathkeale on Sunday at 2pm.

Three years ago at minor level, Newcastle West won the premier MFC title - Monaleen were beaten quarter finalists.

Newcastle West are playing in their third successive Premier U-21 final - losing last year to Adare and beating Na Piarsaigh in the 2016 final.

Monaleen are newcomers to this final but were 2016 Premier minor champions and lost the 2017 premier minor final.

Both teams arrive into the final, undefeated.

Newcastle West are chasing an U-21 double - they beat Claughaun-Old Christians in the county U-21 A hurling final back in April.

Also this Sunday, 2pm, is the Limerick U-21 B football final - South Liberties v Galtee Gaels.

South Liberties were beaten semi finalists this time last year, while Galtee Gaels lost this final back in 2016.

The Limerick U-21 A football final pits Galbally against Kildimo-Pallaskenry. This final looks set to be played on Thursday December 20. It was in the fixture list for Sunday but wasn't played.