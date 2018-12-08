How Limerick clubs fared in the All-Ireland League

IT was a disappointing penultimate day of All-Ireland League action before the Christmas break for Limerick sides on Saturday.

UL-Bohemian, in Division 2A, were the only one of the five local sides in AIL action to record wins. The Red, Red Robins secured an exciting 29-14 bonus point win over Munster rivals Dolphin at the UL North Campus.

Meanwhile, Young Munster suffered their fifth defeat in eight top flight league fixtures this season when shipping a heavy 26-3 defeat at the hands of high-flying Cork Con at Temple Hill.

Eighth-placed Munsters’ had won their previous four AIL meetings with Cork Con. However, they Clifford Park side in truth never looked like making it five here.

Munsters’ remained very much in the contest when trailing 0-7 just before half-time. However, the concession of a second converted try just before the break left the Greenfields side facing a 0-14 half-time lead.

A third quarter penalty from Clayton Stewart gave Munsters’ slight hope of getting back into the contest. However, two further tries from Con’ secured a try bonus point and victory for the Leesiders.

Munsters’ are just four points ahead of second-from-bottom placed UCC in the Division 1A table.

In Division 2A, UL-Bohemian are up to fourth place in the table on the back of a convincing 15-point, bonus point success over Dolphin.

Christy Neilan’s side laid the foundation for the win after which the Annacotty side led 22-7. David O’Connor and Daragh Frawley scored early tries. with Mike Mullally adding a penalty goal, while the home side also managed a try off a well-executed maul just before the break.

A second half try from Ed Kelly secured the maximum five-point haul for the home side. UL-Bohs are 10 points adrift of third-placed Navan.

Also in 2A, Old Crescent failed to make it three league wins on the bounce when losing 24-10 to Blackrock College at Stradbrook.

All of Old Crescent’s points came in the opening half as Ronan McKenna crossed for a try, while also adding a conversion and penalty.

Blackrock added three converted tries in the second half to ease to victory. Promoted Crescent now sit in seventh place in the table with three wins from their eight league fixtures.

In Division 2C, Bruff’s hopes of making it seven wins on the bounce came unstuck with the South Limerick side fell to a 19-14 defeat to Malahide in Dublin.

Bruff, who picked up a losing bonus point, sit in third place in the 2C table ahead of next Saturday’s final outing before the Christmas break.

Bruff, who trailed 9-0 in the opening half, hit back with a fine try from Davy O’Grady to trail 7-12 at half-time.

The Kilballyowen side hit the front when Daniel Jackson dotted down for a second converted try.

However, the Dubliners managed to turn the scoreline round, with a converted try easing them to a five-point win.

It was just Bruff’s second defeat in eight league fixtures this season.

Also in 2C, Thomond had to make-do with taking a losing bonus point from their 27-20 home defeat to Tullamore at Fitzgerald Park.

Thomond now sit in ninth-place in the table, just a single point ahead of basement side Seapoint. Both clubs have won just one of their eight league fixtures.

Despite playing into a strong wind in the opening half, Thomond led their visitors 17-13 at half-time.

The Limerick side managed three tries in all, with second-row Aaron McCloskey bagging a brace, while Mike McMahon also dotted down. Evan Cusack also added a conversion for the home side.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, Garrywen edged past arch rivals Shannon 30-29 in a dramatic, nine-try thriller in Division 1A at a wet and windy Dooradoyle.