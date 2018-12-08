One Desmond League side survives as Carrig Celtic and Rathkeale lose out in Cup

Glin Rovers will be the Limerick Desmond League’s sole representatives in the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup after both Rathkeale and Carrig Celtic failed to negotiate tricky away assignments.

Carrig lost 3-0 in Thurles against Peake Villa, who led 1-0 at half-time, doubled their lead from the penalty spot and completed the scoring in the 80th minute. It would have been closer but for the Villa keeper pulling off three great saves.

A goal in each half, the first a penalty, gave Gorey Rangers a 2-0 victory against Rathkeale, who hit the post in the first-half and also had three shots cleared off the line at 1-0.

Richard Hogan Cup

Killeaney/Bally Rovers Reserves came from 3-1 down to win 5-3 in extra-time at home to St. Ita’s. Johnny Sullivan netted a hat-trick and the other scorers were Adrian Sullivan and Diarmuid Noonan.

Extra-time and penalties were required in Riverside Park, where Abbeyfeale United B triumphed 4-2 in the shoot-out after a 3-3 draw against neighbours Glantine. What makes the victory quite remarkable is that Abbeyfeale finished the game with eight players, having had three players sent off. Abbeyfeale’s scorers in normal time were Kieran Wynne and Joe Weir. Leo Magnone put them ahead in extra-time and that looked to be enough until Glantine earned penalties with the last kick of the game.

Askeaton had a clear cut 6-1 victory away to Newcastle West Town B, whose goal was scored by Jamie Baynam. For Askeaton, Jeff Duggan led the way with a hat-trick and he was joined on the scoresheet by Sean Whelan (2) and Jordan O’Connell.

Knockaderry received a walkover from Ballingarry B.

Premier Division

Abbeyfeale United are six points clear in the Premier Division after winning 2-0 in the top-of-the-table clash at home to Broadford United. The home team broke the deadlock in the 40th minute and, of course, the scorer had to be none other than Ray Lynch, a legend of Broadford soccer for many years. Paudie Smith scored the insurance goal near the end.

Killeaney/Bally Rovers moved into the top half of the table with a 1-0 victory away to Kildimo United, the goal coming in the 78th minute in the form of a Dara Noonan free-kick.

Division 1

Shountrade notched up their second Divison 1 victory in convincing manner by winning 6-1 away to Newcastle West Town Reserves. Shane Reynolds netted a hat-trick, Eddie Prunty bagged a brace and Adam Riedy also got on the scoresheet, while James Guinea scored the consolation goal.

Ballysteen came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at home to Shannonside. John Clancy pulled a goal back just before half-time, Shane Hannon equalised and David Holland scored the winner.

Division 2

In the only game in Division 2, one goal was enough to give Pallaskenry victory away to Broadford Reserves and it was scored by Sean Doyle.

FAI Youths Cup

Ballingarry continued their impressive run in the FAI Youths Cup, reaching the fourth round with a 1-0 victory at home to Charleville, thanks to an own goal midway through the second-half.

Youths Division 1

Askeaton are the new leaders of Youths Division 1 after ending Broadford United’s 100 percent record with a 3-2 home victory. They led 2-0 at half-time with goals from Sam Duggan and Darren Kearns but looked like they might have to settle for a point when Broadford drew level with goals from James Molyneaux and Kieran Sullivan. However, Askeaton forged back in front with a super strike from David O’Shaughnessy in the 80th minute.

Youths Division 2

Breska Rovers regained top spot in Youths Division 2 with a decisive 4-1 victory at home to Mountcollins. They led 3-0 at half-time with goals from Barry O’Connor (2) and Conor O’Neill, while Keith Punch added the fourth. The visitors pulled a goal back from the penalty spot.

HIGH-QUALITY CONTESTS IN MUNSTER JUNIOR

The two teams that will represent the Limerick Desmond League in the last 32 of the Munster Junior Cup will be decided on Sunday after the third round games featuring four Premier sides.

Broadford United v Ballingarry

It was in Ballingarry that Broadford United lost to St. Michael’s in the semi-final of the Munster Junior Cup two seasons ago. They didn’t have the ideal preparation for Sunday’s encounter when they lost their 100 percent league record in a 2-0 defeat away to Abbeyfeale United last Sunday. Willie O’Brien, on his return from injury, came on as a sub in that game and may be ready to be restored to the starting eleven. Broadford will be further boosted by the return of Colm Ryan from illness but, on the minus side, John Paul King won’t be available.

The big news in the Ballingarry camp is that George Quinlivan, their most successful-ever manager, returned to take over the side from David Connolly a couple of weeks ago. Quinlivan has generally gotten the best out of the players available to him and I’m sure that will continue.

Broadford have a strong, settled panel and that should see them through to a 4th round tie at home to either Killarney Athletic or Fenit Samphires.

Forecast: Broadford United.

Abbeyfeale United v Glin Rovers

These two teams will be in confident mood after last Sunday, Abbeyfeale six points clear at the top of the table after beating Broadford United 2-0 and Glin through to the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup after their dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Lakewood Athletic.

Abbeyfeale looked very strong against Broadford, not least in the centre of defence where Chris Smith and Cormac Roche were as solid as could be. Abbeyfeale have creative players in the likes of Ray Lynch, Joe Kelliher, Pakie O’Connor and Paudie Smith but perhaps the greatest strength of the side is their work ethic, making it difficult for every team they play against.

Glin also work hard. Anyone who saw them come back from the dead twice last Sunday will bear witness to that. They will be strengthened from last Sunday by the return of Paul Sheehan, who was playing an international match with the Irish Army. Sheehan will add to their firepower, giving them a strong spine through advanced midfielder Ollie Wallace, central midfielders Ed Horan and Darren Sheehan and centre-halves Gary Culhane and Tadhg Culhane.

Glin also showed their fighting spirit when they came from 2-0 down at home to Abbeyfeale in the league in September to pull level before losing 4-2. I expect this contest to be equally close and thrilling but I also expect a similar result.

Forecast: Glin Rovers.

AWARD FOR GLIN

The Weekly Award this week goes to Glin Rovers for coming from 2-0 down in the second-half and 3-2 down in stoppage time of extra-time to win 3-1 on penalties at home to Lakewood Athletic in the FAI Junior Cup 5th round. They will go into a draw with the other Weekly winners for a €100 voucher from Adrenalin Sport of Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West at the end of the season.