Limerick trio named in Ireland Women's U-17 Basketball squad
Karl Kilbride chats to the U-17 side from last season
Ireland Under 17 women’s head coach Karl Kilbride this week announced a panel of 20 players and there are three Limerick club representatives in the group.
Aoife Morrissey (Limerick Celtics and Crescent Comprehensive) Sabhbh Edwards Murphy (Limerick Celtics and Kilrush Community School) and Bronagh Dollard (St Colm's BC and Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh) have all made the squad following two days of open sessions under the watchful eye of Kilbride.
Speaking about the announcement, Coach Kilbride stated: “We were so impressed by the level of talent and quality over the two days of the open sessions. It left us with some really difficult decisions to make. As there always are with these processes, I'm sure there are players who haven't progressed that will be very disappointed. I would just encourage them to try use this setback as motivation to help them push on to the next level, next time around.
“For the players who have progressed, they have a fantastic opportunity in front of them. We're very excited about getting to work with this group of 20 players, helping them develop individually and as a team, and giving them the best possible international experience for the next year. We can't wait to get started.”
The selected players are:
Anna Grogan, Waterford Wildcats; St Angela’s, Waterford
Aoife Morrissey; Limerick Celtics; Crescent Comprehensive, Limerick
Sabhbh Edwards Murphy; Limerick Celtics; Kilrush Community School
Bronagh Dollard; St Colm's BC; Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh
Ava Coogan; Kilkenny Stars; Loretto, Kilkenny
Ciara Butler; Waterford Wildcats; Presentation, Waterford
Ciara Mulleady; Liffey Celtics; Colaiste Chiarain, Leixlip
Emma Carroll; Dublin Lions; Pipers Hill College
Emma Mullins; Templeogue; St. Colmcille’s C.S.
Eva Moloney; Meteors; Colaiste Iosagain
Fatimah Akorede; Liffey Celtics; Colaiste Chiarain, Leixlip
Faye Scanlon; Kilkenny Stars; Presentation Secondary, Kilkenny
Jasmine Burke; Portlaoise Panthers; Scoil Christ Ri, Portlaoise
Kelly sexton; Carrigaline; Carrigaline Community School
Lauryn Homan; Brunell; St Vincent’s, Cork
Lisa Blaney; Maree BC; Jesus and Mary Salerno
Naoishe Burns; Andersonstown Tigers; St Genevieve's High School Belfast
Robyn Malone; Killester; Manor House, Raheny
Sarah Fleming; Portlaoise Panthers; Scoil Christ Ri, Portlaoise
Sinead Boyle; Killester; Manor House, Raheny
