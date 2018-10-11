Limerick trio named in Ireland Women's U-17 Basketball squad

Ireland Under 17 women’s head coach Karl Kilbride this week announced a panel of 20 players and there are three Limerick club representatives in the group.

Aoife Morrissey (Limerick Celtics and Crescent Comprehensive) Sabhbh Edwards Murphy (Limerick Celtics and Kilrush Community School) and Bronagh Dollard (St Colm's BC and Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh) have all made the squad following two days of open sessions under the watchful eye of Kilbride.

Speaking about the announcement, Coach Kilbride stated: “We were so impressed by the level of talent and quality over the two days of the open sessions. It left us with some really difficult decisions to make. As there always are with these processes, I'm sure there are players who haven't progressed that will be very disappointed. I would just encourage them to try use this setback as motivation to help them push on to the next level, next time around.

“For the players who have progressed, they have a fantastic opportunity in front of them. We're very excited about getting to work with this group of 20 players, helping them develop individually and as a team, and giving them the best possible international experience for the next year. We can't wait to get started.”



The selected players are:

Anna Grogan, Waterford Wildcats; St Angela’s, Waterford

Aoife Morrissey; Limerick Celtics; Crescent Comprehensive, Limerick

Sabhbh Edwards Murphy; Limerick Celtics; Kilrush Community School

Bronagh Dollard; St Colm's BC; Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh

Ava Coogan; Kilkenny Stars; Loretto, Kilkenny

Ciara Butler; Waterford Wildcats; Presentation, Waterford

Ciara Mulleady; Liffey Celtics; Colaiste Chiarain, Leixlip

Emma Carroll; Dublin Lions; Pipers Hill College

Emma Mullins; Templeogue; St. Colmcille’s C.S.

Eva Moloney; Meteors; Colaiste Iosagain

Fatimah Akorede; Liffey Celtics; Colaiste Chiarain, Leixlip

Faye Scanlon; Kilkenny Stars; Presentation Secondary, Kilkenny

Jasmine Burke; Portlaoise Panthers; Scoil Christ Ri, Portlaoise

Kelly sexton; Carrigaline; Carrigaline Community School

Lauryn Homan; Brunell; St Vincent’s, Cork

Lisa Blaney; Maree BC; Jesus and Mary Salerno

Naoishe Burns; Andersonstown Tigers; St Genevieve's High School Belfast

Robyn Malone; Killester; Manor House, Raheny

Sarah Fleming; Portlaoise Panthers; Scoil Christ Ri, Portlaoise

Sinead Boyle; Killester; Manor House, Raheny