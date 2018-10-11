Opinion - Limerick FC face critical stage in club’s history as play-off looms - Colm Kinsella

FIFTEEN minutes before kick-off of Limerick FC’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture with Derry City on Friday night and the Markets Field was eerily quiet.

The main stand at the venue did fill up somewhat before the 7.45pm start time, but the attendance looked to be the smallest turnout for a league game in Garryowen this season.

It was a night when the hard core, dyed-in-the-wool Limerick FC fan turned out.

Reports earlier in the day suggested Limerick had been issued with a winding-up order by Revenue. Revenue’s petition will be heard on October 22 in the High Court.

Just what that scheduled court date means for the club’s scheduled SSE Airtricity League Premier Division relegation play-off with either Finn Harps or Drogheda Utd later this month remains to be seen.

It must be extremely difficult for players and coaches at the club to keep fully focused on on-field matters given the club’s off-field issues.

At least Limerick have secured their place in that play-off with three games still to go in the regular season, beginning with Friday’s trip to Cork City.

Limerick’s away leg in the relegation play-off is set for Monday, October 29, with the home leg on Friday, November 2.

The ‘Blues’ last home relegation play-off against Finn Harps in 2015 drew a huge crowd to the Markets Field. Let’s hope for a similar sized turn-out next month.