Betting: Munster with fighting chance to top Champions Cup pool

THE rugby season cranks up a gear this weekend with the start of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Munster are currently fifth favourites in the betting list to land a third European Cup next May. Johann van Graan’s side are available at 12/1 to be crowned champions, with Leinster topping the market at 15/8.

High-flying Saracens are second favourites at 3/1, while Munster’s Pool 2 rivals Exeter are available at 15/2. Munster kick-off with a daunting trip to Sandy Park to face Exeter Chiefs this Saturday, 3.15pm.

Unsurprisingly, given their form in the Premiership through the opening weeks of the season, Exeter top the betting on which club will top Pool 2 priced at 4/7. Munster are next best at 2/1, from 5/2, while Castres have been chalked up at 12/1, with Gloucester also on offer at 12/1.

On paper, at least, Munster’s trip to high-flying Exeter this weekend is the most difficult of their pool assignments. Should Munster take even a losing bonus point from the game, the side will be well in the running to top the group. The run of pool fixtures in kind to Munster, so the 2/1 on offer on topping the pool looks good value.