Munster make addition to Heineken Champions Cup squad

Munster Rugby have today added former Garryowen scrum half Neil Cronin to their Heineken Cup squad. The number nine is currently nursing a shoulder injury, but is expected to be fit in time for rounds 3 and 4.

The addition, which sees Garryowen team mate Bill Johnston de-registered, means that Munster are making sure they have additional cover at scrum half, with Conor Murray, Alby Mathewson, Jack Stafford and Duncan Williams already registered.

This new inclusion, meaning Munster now have five scrum halves in their squad, may add weight to the rumours about Conor Murray's expected return date, with no timeline given for his return to play as of this week. With Alby Mathewson contracted until Christmas, Munster would then enter the new year with four number nines.

Each club may select three Additional Players during the course of the pool stage, one of whom must be a front row player. The nominated Additional Player will replace a registered member of the club's squad and no Heineken Champions Cup squad will exceed 41 players at any time during the pool stage.

The de-registered player may return to the squad at a later date during the pool stage and replace the Additional Player he was originally replaced by. Clubs must ensure that the Additional Player has not been nominated in a match squad of another club in the same tournament during the current season.

The player must have at least a three-month contract with the club.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP

Glasgow Warriors

Additional player: Petrus DU PLESSIS

Nationality: South African

Position: Prop

Deregistered: Zander Fagerson

Munster Rugby

Additional player: Neil CRONIN

Nationality: Irish

Position: Scrum half

Deregistered: Bill Johnston

Newcastle Falcons

Additional player: David WILSON

Nationality: English

Position: Prop

Deregistered: Jack Payn

Scarlets

Additional player: Tom PRICE

Nationality: English

Position: Second row

Deregistered: Aaron Shingler

Toulouse

Additional player: Clément CASTETS

Nationality: French

Position: Prop

Deregistered: Rodrigue Neti

CHALLENGE CUP

Bordeaux-Bègles

Additional player: Lucas LEBRAUD

Nationality: French

Position: Centre

Deregistered: Florian Cazenave

Additional player: Mariano GALARZA

Nationality: Argentine

Position: Second row

Deregistered: Romain Lonca

Connacht Rugby

Additional player: David HORWITZ

Nationality: Australian

Position: Centre

Deregistered: Craig Ronaldson

Grenoble

Additional player: Morgan VACCHINO

Nationality: French

Position: Back row

Deregistered: Steeve Blanc-Mappaz

Perpignan

Additional player: Paul MARTY

Nationality: French

Position: Fly half

Deregistered: Seilala Lam

Sale Sharks

Additional player: Thomas BRISTOW

Nationality: England

Position: Prop

Deregistered: Marland Yarde