Munster make addition to Heineken Champions Cup squad
Munster's Neil Cronin has been added to Munster's Heineken Cup squad
Munster Rugby have today added former Garryowen scrum half Neil Cronin to their Heineken Cup squad. The number nine is currently nursing a shoulder injury, but is expected to be fit in time for rounds 3 and 4.
The addition, which sees Garryowen team mate Bill Johnston de-registered, means that Munster are making sure they have additional cover at scrum half, with Conor Murray, Alby Mathewson, Jack Stafford and Duncan Williams already registered.
This new inclusion, meaning Munster now have five scrum halves in their squad, may add weight to the rumours about Conor Murray's expected return date, with no timeline given for his return to play as of this week. With Alby Mathewson contracted until Christmas, Munster would then enter the new year with four number nines.
Each club may select three Additional Players during the course of the pool stage, one of whom must be a front row player. The nominated Additional Player will replace a registered member of the club's squad and no Heineken Champions Cup squad will exceed 41 players at any time during the pool stage.
The de-registered player may return to the squad at a later date during the pool stage and replace the Additional Player he was originally replaced by. Clubs must ensure that the Additional Player has not been nominated in a match squad of another club in the same tournament during the current season.
The player must have at least a three-month contract with the club.
HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP
Glasgow Warriors
Additional player: Petrus DU PLESSIS
Nationality: South African
Position: Prop
Deregistered: Zander Fagerson
Munster Rugby
Additional player: Neil CRONIN
Nationality: Irish
Position: Scrum half
Deregistered: Bill Johnston
Newcastle Falcons
Additional player: David WILSON
Nationality: English
Position: Prop
Deregistered: Jack Payn
Scarlets
Additional player: Tom PRICE
Nationality: English
Position: Second row
Deregistered: Aaron Shingler
Toulouse
Additional player: Clément CASTETS
Nationality: French
Position: Prop
Deregistered: Rodrigue Neti
CHALLENGE CUP
Bordeaux-Bègles
Additional player: Lucas LEBRAUD
Nationality: French
Position: Centre
Deregistered: Florian Cazenave
Additional player: Mariano GALARZA
Nationality: Argentine
Position: Second row
Deregistered: Romain Lonca
Connacht Rugby
Additional player: David HORWITZ
Nationality: Australian
Position: Centre
Deregistered: Craig Ronaldson
Grenoble
Additional player: Morgan VACCHINO
Nationality: French
Position: Back row
Deregistered: Steeve Blanc-Mappaz
Perpignan
Additional player: Paul MARTY
Nationality: French
Position: Fly half
Deregistered: Seilala Lam
Sale Sharks
Additional player: Thomas BRISTOW
Nationality: England
Position: Prop
Deregistered: Marland Yarde
