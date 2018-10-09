Tommy Barrett says Limerick FC Chairman doing best to ‘keep wolves from the door’

LIMERICK FC manager Tommy Barrett is confident club chairman Pat O’Sullivan is doing his utmost to ensure the club is not wound up at the end of the month.

Reports in recent days suggest Limerick FC is facing a winding up order. It has been reported that Revenue’s petition will be heard on October 22 in the High Court.

Barrett said: Is it worrying? I dunno, it is a difficult one to call. I’m sure (Limerick FC Chairman) Pat (O’Sullivan) is trying his best to sort it.

“He has been looking for investment all year and if anyone can sort it out, I think he will.

“The last thing he will want to do is leave the club go to any bad terms. He is trying his best to keep the wolves from the door and I’m sure he will sort it out.

“Obviously, it would be terrible if the club is wound up. There is nothing we can do about that. All we can do is look at results on the pitch and try and stay in the league.

“We will continue to try and do that. That is for the powers to be to decide.”

Limerick FC will hope that a larger crowd turns out to cheer them on for the second leg of their relegation play-off on November 2. The attendance for Derry on Friday night was one of the poorest this season.

Barrett said: “It makes a big difference to have the support. When this place (Markets Field) is rocking it’s really good. It helps.

“But look, we have to do it on the pitch as well. No matter what they say, most people in any part of the world in any country want success and they want to be winning. Unfortunately we are in a transition period where we are a young team.

“I think we play a good brand of football. Since the pitch got better we are really good, a really good football team but we are lacking in certain areas and lacking experience as well to see out games, win games, score goals and finish off teams.

“I would urge everyone to come in and support us. There is some very good local talent there.”