Limerick GAA officials shelve plans for a flood-lit county hurling final

LIMERICK GAA officials have shelved plans to play the Limerick SHC final under lights.

The 2018 county final was to be a flood-lit fixture on Saturday evening October 27 but has now been moved to a customary Sunday afternoon fixture; October 28.

The SHC final date was switched to a Sunday at a fixture planning meeting this Monday night.

Live television coverage is an option for TG4 but not confirmed to-date.

The final pairing could be confirmed this Sunday when the Gaelic Grounds hosts a semi final double-header – Patrickswell v Doon at 2pm and Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock at 3.45.

Just like the quarter final, neither of Sunday’s semi finals will be live on TV.

Last year, eir Sport televised the Limerick SHC quarter finals and semi finals live, while TG4 had live coverage of the county final.

Indeed, earlier this year three Limerick SHC round one games were televised live – two on eir Sport – Patrickswell v Adare and Kilmallock v Ballybrown and one on TG4 – Na Piarsaigh v Doon.