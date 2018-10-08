Basketball Ireland confirm new head coach for Men's National team

Basketball Ireland have today announced that Mark Keenan will be the new Head Coach of the Ireland Senior Men’s team.



Mark will begin the appointment from January 1st, 2019 and will coach the squad up until the conclusion of the 2020 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries.



Coach Keenan is currently the head coach of Men’s Super League team, Templeogue, and has enjoyed considerable success with them over the years, most recently winning two Hula Hoops National Cup titles and a Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League title.



Speaking about the news he stated: “I feel very honored, delighted and excited to be given the opportunity to be part of our senior men’s national team. I believe we will have a very talented group of players to work with and am looking forward to the prospects and challenges ahead.”



Chair of the EPC and MNCC Bernard O’Byrne commented: “We are delighted to appoint Mark to this prestigious position given his tremendous career to date in Irish basketball and his great knowledge of the sport. We look forward to working with him over the next period and assisting him to be as successful as possible. We also wish to thank the other high quality candidates who applied for the position and wish them well.”