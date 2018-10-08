Sixteen teams remain in the hunt for five Limerick club hurling championship titles
Murroe-Boher's Brian Timmons bids to break past Kilmallock's Eoin Ryan
ALL five adult club hurling championships in Limerick are down to the business end of proceedings after a hectic weekend of action.
SHC
The Credit Union Limerick SHC semi finals take place next Sunday, October 14, in the Gaelic Grounds.
Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock meet in a repeat of last season's final at 3.45, while the meeting of Doon and Patrickswell is the curtain-raiser at 2pm.
PIHC
The LIT Premier IHC semi finals are also in the Master Fixture list for next weekend - Mungret v Bruff and Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Garryspillane. Bruff were relegated from the senior ranks last year, while Kildimo-Pallaskenry were promoted up from the intermediate ranks. Garryspillane were last year's beaten PIHC finalists.
A Kilmallock double-header is most likely on Saturday.
IHC
Three of the semi-finalists are the same as last year with Croom the newcomers.
The last four line-up is Dromin-Athlacca v Granagh-Ballingarry & Glenroe v Croom.
JAHC
It's a repeat of the west final with Killeedy playing Tournafulla - Killeedy won the divisional final.
JBHC
It's a repeat of the east final with Cappamore playing Doon - Cappamore won the divisional final.
