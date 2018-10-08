Sixteen teams remain in the hunt for five Limerick club hurling championship titles

ALL five adult club hurling championships in Limerick are down to the business end of proceedings after a hectic weekend of action.

SHC

The Credit Union Limerick SHC semi finals take place next Sunday, October 14, in the Gaelic Grounds.

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock meet in a repeat of last season's final at 3.45, while the meeting of Doon and Patrickswell is the curtain-raiser at 2pm.



PIHC

The LIT Premier IHC semi finals are also in the Master Fixture list for next weekend - Mungret v Bruff and Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Garryspillane. Bruff were relegated from the senior ranks last year, while Kildimo-Pallaskenry were promoted up from the intermediate ranks. Garryspillane were last year's beaten PIHC finalists.

A Kilmallock double-header is most likely on Saturday.



IHC

Three of the semi-finalists are the same as last year with Croom the newcomers.

The last four line-up is Dromin-Athlacca v Granagh-Ballingarry & Glenroe v Croom.



JAHC

It's a repeat of the west final with Killeedy playing Tournafulla - Killeedy won the divisional final.



JBHC

It's a repeat of the east final with Cappamore playing Doon - Cappamore won the divisional final.