Limerick Celtics overcome UL Eagles in Women's Basketball derby

Limerick Celtics announced their arrival in the Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One with a bang on Saturday evening as they overcame UL Huskies 60-63 in a big local showdown at the UL Sports Arena.

Top scoring from Taylor Williams and Francesca Frazier saw the Celtics’ into an early lead, but the experience of Huskies soon saw them cutting the lead back in style, with the game in the melting pot right up until the final buzzer.

“We were delighted to get a win in our opening National League game,” said head coach, Tony Hehir. “We had big performances on the night from Taylor Williams, Frannie Frazier, Jenny Morrisson and Laura Stapleton. This is a fantastic result for our young team in their first ever national league game.”

High scoring was the name of the game in Cork meanwhile, as LIT travelled to face Fr Mathews in the Men’s Division One. A phenomenal first half shooting performance from LIT's Matt Scamuffo, including eight threes, threatened to upset the hosts, however, Deon Baker Jr was on hand to lead the home side to victory, a thunderous and-one dunk on the break the highlight of his forty-one point night as Mathews took this one, 105-95.

UL Sports Eagles also suffered defeat as they welcomed IT Carlow Basketball to Limerick on Saturday evening. Good displays from Tarchee Brown, Neil Campbell and Diarmuid O’Shea just weren’t enough in the face of a clinical and determined visiting side, who ran out 53-85 point winners in the end.