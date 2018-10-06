Desmond League Premier sides expected to advance in Cup

The Munster Junior Cup gets underway on Sunday, with six first round ties, all but one of them featuring Premier teams against Division 1 sides.

The odd one out is Newcastle West Town’s tie at home to Division 2 side, St. Ita’s. The visitors are going well in Division 2 but it would be a stretch to suggest that they could cause an upset against a side containing the likes of Scott Hurley, Shane Stack, Paul Downes and Seoirse Joyce.

Broadford United entertain Ballysteen who put up a decent display in the FAI Junior Cup against Ennis Town last Sunday, going down 4-3. There was nothing positive about Broadford’s visit to Newmarket Celtic last Sunday. As well as losing 6-0, they suffered a number of injuries during the game, as a result of which Seamus Brosnan and John Paul King are ruled out for this tie, while there are concerns about James Molyneaux and Dylan Kelly. However, Broadford should be able to overcome this injury toll and advance.

Abbeyfeale United’s game at home to Shannonside is likely to be moved to Friday night. This visitors shipped nine goals away to Rathkeale last Sunday and could well have another uncomfortable outing against the Fealesiders, who have maximum points in the Premier Division.

AK United are unbeaten in Division 1 but experienced a step up in class when they lost 7-3 at home to Avenue United in the FAI Junior Cup last Sunday. They will experience another step up in class when they host Rathkeale, winners of the Desmond Cup and Premier Division League Cup last season. The result is expected to be the same but the scoreline may be closer.

After losing their first two games of the season, Killeaney/Bally Rovers have bounced back with a draw at home to Rathkeale and a win away to Ballingarry last Sunday. Anthony Collins’ charges are expected to stretch their unbeaten run to three when they visit Breska Rovers, who are mid-table in Division 1.

The biggest question mark over a Premier side advancing hangs over Kildimo United, who travel to Shountrade. Kildimo have lost all three league games and, even more worryingly, have conceded 20 goals in the process. However, they might just manage to squeeze past Shountrade, who have won one from three in Division 1.

WEEKLY AWARD FOR ROCKHILL ROVERS

The Weekly Award this week goes to Rockhill Rovers who stormed to a 4-2 victory after being 2-0 down at half-time away to Pallaskenry in Division 2. They will go into a draw with the other Weekly winners for a €100 voucher from Adrenalin Sport of Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West at the end of the season.

